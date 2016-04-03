How a Paddle Brush Can Help You DIY an Ombré Dye Job

Out of all the crazy hair color and styling tutorials that go viral on the Internet, every once in a while one enters our feeds that could realistically be done at home. Enter: paddle brush ombré. With Kim Kardashian recently re-lightening her ends, the ombré trend certainly doesn’t seem like it’s going away any time soon—and who doesn't love the idea of a DIY option to get the look?

The new method, which originated in an Instagram video posted by Istanbul-based hair colorist Ozen Kurtur, employs nothing more than a standard-issue paddle brush. After coating the tool with dye, Kurtur simply brushes it through the ends of his client’s hair, and voilà.

Seems completely DIY-able, right? Nikki Chick, colorist at Marie Robinson Salon in N.Y.C. says that using a paddle yourself can be done if you’re looking to create a very soft ombré, like a dark brunette that fades to caramel highlights at the ends. But Cara Craig, colorist at Suite Caroline Salon in N.Y.C. cautions that the results might not be Instagram-worthy. “What I would say is, if you are down to experiment, be open to different outcomes," says Craig. "Results are hard to predict with techniques like highlighting with the paddle brush. This may look flawless on some people, and be brassy and streaky on others.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Cut and Dyed Her Hair While You Were Sleeping

If you are brave enough to experiment on yourself, it’s important to make sure you have proper control over the brush so the color distributes evenly. “Having the hair in clean sections, a hand-held mirror, and the brush in your dominant hand will give you more control with the application process,” suggests Chick. Another tip: “I would stay away from the root at first. I would start on the ends. That way, most of your lightest pieces peek through at the bottom.”

RELATED: 4 Flattering Ombré Trends for Brown Hair to Try Now

Whether or not you pick up the brush at home is entirely up to you, but if you want guaranteed ‘grammable highlights, making an appointment with a professional is probably your safest bet.