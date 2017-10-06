Cream Soda Is the Perfect Blonde Hair Color for Fall 

As a blonde who inaugurally went blonde in the late summer, I’m still not immune to the urge to change my hair color once leather weather hits. But how does one go darker, deeper, and richer if they’re not ready to, in my case, go back to their brunette roots? The answer is cream soda.

No, not the drink, though that fizzy sweet treat sounds good right about now. It’s the name of a shade of blonde that’s trending hard right now. Yes, even more that pumpkin spice.

"My interpretation of cream soda blonde is an array of low light and highlighted tones from roots to tips without a lot of contrast between the shades” explains celebrity colorist Laurie Heaps, who just gave the look to actress Danielle Fishel, or Topanga, for all you Boy Meets World super-fans. "One of the star features is having golden highlights framing the face.”

Because it’s not a one-dimensional color, Heaps says you should be able to see beige, gold, cream, and honey tones within the hair, so it blends in beautifully with autumnal colors.

It’s also the perfect blonde starter shade for anyone with darker hair considering lightening things up. "You are not trying to go light right away, all over,” explains Heaps. "You can achieve this color easily on darker hair without coloring your whole head. Your stylist can still do low lights and highlights. However, they would have to stick with tones that complement your base color. Just remember, not everyone’s hair lifts the same so do not be discouraged if your color change might take more than one visit."

When it comes to care, Heaps says you'll want to invest in a purple shampoo to keep the brassy tones at bay—she suggests BioSilk's Color Therapy Cool Blonde Shampoo ($16; amazon.com). For your regular shampoo, she recommends something that is moisturizing, sulfate-free, and has an anti-fade component, like White Sands Orchid Bliss Shampoo ($38; amazon.com).

Need some inspiration pics? Keep scrolling to see a few other examples of celebrities who have once tested out the trend.

