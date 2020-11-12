You've Never Seen Ciara's Hair This Color Before
The singer's latest, unexpected look is a goodie.
Being pregnant during a pandemic adds another layer of stress to this already tumultuous year, but Ciara has made the most of being at home.
The singer has had fun documenting the pregnancy journey of her third child, son Win Harrison Wilson, with a series of at-home photoshoots, which were mostly makeup-free to show off her pregnancy glow. But she has also experimented with a number of hairstyles, from afros to waist-length waves.
Now, the mother-of-three is switching things up yet again.
On Nov. 12, Ciara shared a new selfie with long, icy blue hair.
"Blu," she simply captioned the post. The singer tagged her longtime stylist César DeLeön Ramîrez, crediting him with her new color.
As for the sleek and straight style, Ciara did it herself.
Ciara is known for being a hair chameleon, trying various shades of blonde and brown throughout the years, and even gray at the 2016 Met Gala. However, this is the first time she's tried a pastel color — and we're here for it.
Neither Ciara or Ramîrez have confirmed whether the singer's new color is a wig or her actual hair. Either way, we can't wait to see how she styles it next. With only so many TV shows, knitting projects, and recipes to try, we'll take all of the celebrity hair inspiration on Instagram that we can get.