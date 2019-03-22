This Is the Biggest Hair Color Trend of Spring 2019
Spring is an exciting, but confusing season. It's snowing one day and raining the next, suddenly you want to Marie Kondo your closet because you hate all of your clothes, and for some unknown reason, you want — no need — to change your hair... now.
A new hair color is a guaranteed to spark joy when the only thing that feels predictable about spring is just how unpredictable the season can be. If all of the recent Hollywood hair color changes are any indication, celebs can't resist the siren call of coloring their hair at the start of a new season, too.
As for what hair color you should try for spring 2019, all signs point to chocolate brown. Instead of adding warm highlights or going full-on blonde, celebs are going darker by opting for the rich brunette shade. The unexpected spring hair trend dominated the Oscars red carpet, and more and more stars have been dyeing their hair darker in recent weeks.
The deep brunette color will look shiny as hell in the sun once all of those rainy spring days are over, but heat can oxidize this hair color, making it look dull and brassy. To prevent unwanted yellow or orange tones in chocolate brown hair, Stephanie Brown, master hair colorist at IGK Salon Soho, recommends not washing your hair everyday, not taking scorching hot showers, and using a purple or blue shampoo once a week to cancel out these unwanted undertones from your color.
Another obvious, but easy tip that'll protect dark hair? Wear a hat when you're going to be spending a lot of time outside.
Keep scrolling to see how nine celebs are embracing spring's chocolate brown hair color trend. Then, call your colorist.
Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale's light blonde-to-mahogany brown color change was the work of celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess. As for that fresh-out-of-the-salon shine, you can mimic just how damn good your hair looks immediately following a color session with a gloss. Ess has one for brunettes in her namesake line, and it cancels out brassiness and dullness so your color looks fresh and glossy again.
Mandy Moore
Moore's go-to stylist Ashley Streicher gave the This Is Us star a fresh shoulder-grazing lob for spring and updated her color by taking her a tiny bit darker to a rich chocolate brown.
Amandla Stenberg
After a winter with copper-red hair, Amandla Stenberg went brunette — just in time for spring. She put a personal spin on this Hollywood color trend by adding warm golden highlights to her new rich brown shade.
Cate Blanchett
The actress is known as a blonde, but she wears this striking brunette color well.
Emma Roberts
With her multidimensional chocolate brown hair, blunt bob, and loose textured waves, Emma Roberts is killing all of spring's hair trends at once.
Priyanka Chopra
Just like so many of us, Priyanka Chopra got blonde highlights ahead of the impending warm weather, but she couldn't resist the siren call of this spring's brunette color trend. She went back to the dark side a month later with this decadent brown shade.
Charlize Theron
It's been years (14, to be exact) since we've seen Charlize Theron's hair this dark. Her chocolate brown hair made its return on the 2019 Oscars red carpet. Hairstylist Adir Abergel complemented the shade that colorist Tracy Cunningham gave Theron by cutting her hair into a sleek asymmetrical bob.
Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke surprised Game of Thrones fan when she showed up to the 2019 Oscars with hair that's the complete opposite of Khaleesi. In addition getting her grown-out pixie cut into a bob, Clarke went back to her natural brunette color — albeit a few shades deeper. Virtue ambassador Nicola Clarke used the haircare company's new in-salon ColorKick treatment that fills broken hair bonds to keep the actress' hair strong and healthy during the coloring process.
Rumer Willis
Rumer Willis's cool-toned chocolate brunette color makes her hair look so healthy and shiny, it might just convince you to get bangs like hers, too.