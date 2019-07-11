15 Burgundy Hair Ideas To Inspire Your Next Major Color Change

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

If you've always been curious about what it's like to be a redhead or simply want to punch up your already red hair, then burgundy hair — red's richer, edgier cousin — might be just the change you are seeking.

"When I think of burgundy hair, I think of a nice, rich wine tone," says Maddison Cave from the David Mallett salon in New York. "Ask [your colorist] for a deep red on the cooler side with notes of blue-violet."

Cave says that while the color is gorgeous, it is on the darker side, so you might not want to take the full plunge if you are currently a blonde — highlights or an orange-based burgundy dye might be more your speed. "But I love giving my brunettes a burgundy tone that warms the skin and brings out gold in the eyes," she says.

Ready to discover the burgundy shade that will work best for you? Here are 15 burgundy hair ideas — from the subtle to the bold — you'll want to check out.

1. Bold Burgundy

Will and Grace's funny lady took her naturally brunette hair up a notch with this all-over fiery burgundy color. Try Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Semi-Permanent Hair Color Full Coverage in Valentine ($11).

2. Red Velvet Burgundy

Dark brown hair paired with a burgundy hue gets a red velvet look that is reminiscent of the classic cake.

3. Copper Burgundy

Keke Palmer opted for burgundy color with a touch of copper tones, giving her hair a bold pop of color.

4. Burgundy Highlights

Looking for a middle ground with burgundy color? Consider burgundy highlights, like @hartleybreanna_hair.

5. Rosy Burgundy

Want burgundy hair with a touch of the rose gold hair trend? Try this mashup of the popular hues, where burgundy meets a pop of pink.

6. Cherry Burgundy

The Bodak Yellow singer made a statement with burgundy hair when she launched her Fashion Nova line in November.

7. Violet Burgundy

@ifancycupcakes opted for a burgundy-purple hair color, but kept her roots dark for a bit of contrast. Try L'Oreal Paris Feria Permanent Hair Color in Power Violet 48 ($11).

7. Burgundy with Dark Roots

Burgundy hair color paired with an asymmetrical lob? Yes, please! Plus, dark brown roots add a bit of contrast for an all-over edgy vibe.

9. Barely-There Burgundy

The actress shows off a cheek-grazing bob and ever-so-subtle burgundy tint. If you want to give it a shot but don't want to go all in, try High Beams Intense Temporary Spray On Hair Color in Rockstar Red ($7).

10. Copper Blonde Burgundy

Who says you can't have it all? Blonde, copper and burgundy highlights look like a sunset of hair color.

11. Burgundy Brown

Looking to boost your brunette hair with a burgundy tone that's visible when the sun hits it just right? Check out this look from @lissctte.

12. Faded Burgundy

Katherine Langford showed off brown hair with a burgundy tone that is styled in a deep side part.

13. Deep Burgundy

Dark burgundy hair gets an extra dose of sheen when styled straight like @fancyynancyy's client.

14. Blonde Burgundy

How gorgeous is this contrast of blonde and burgundy?

15. Strawberry Burgundy

Make a statement with burgundy color that packs a heavy dose of strawberry red for a bold hair hue.