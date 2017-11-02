The Highlight Color Every Brunette Will Be Wearing This Winter

Before you blurt out the word "blonde" to your colorist, consider this pretty highlighting trend as the update you make to your hair this winter. When the weather turns chillier and you swap your white dresses for jewel-toned sweaters and denim, adding in reddish-brown or auburn-colored highlights to add richness to your brunette strands is the way to go.

According to celebrity colorist Rita Hazan, a pro who calls Beyoncé one of her clients, this is a good winter update for brunettes that would classify themselves as chestnut or already have warmth to their hair—think a tone like Cindy Crawford wears so well.

"There’s really no right or wrong way to do it," says Hazan. "You can ombré and make it a little more auburn so that you don’t have to do too much. You can do it with a vegetable dye so that it can wash out easily. If you like it, you can go do more with permanent color. It’s not so invasive." It's also the ideal "baby step" if you're considering becoming a true redhead.

However, if you're going to test out the trend, Hazan says you should avoid highlights that veer on the side of maroon or purple, asking your colorist to mix a hue that is on the red-brown or brown-red spectrum.

While the look isn't considered high-maintenance (you'll need to check back into the salon every 6-12 weeks), you do need to take the proper after-care precautions to keep the color vibrant and glossy, like switching to a color-safe shampoo and conditioner and doing an at-home gloss at least once a week—Hazan actually makes one ($26; sephora.com) specifically for red hair.

Keep scrolling to see the many—subtle and extreme—ways you can work auburn into your mane, courtesy of celebrities like Mila Kunis, Selena Gomez, and more.

VIDEO: Ariana Grande Just Got the Bangs You've Always Wanted to Try