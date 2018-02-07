Brunettes are having all the fun in Hollywood, with celebrities rocking sexy brown hair in shades that range from light brown to chestnut, and everything in between. Get hair color ideas and discover if brunette lowlights would work on you or whether an all-over brown shade would better suit your complexion by trying on hairstyles from Hollywood's hottest brown-haired celebs (Gisele, Jessica Biel, and Anne Hathaway, to name a few). Plus, learn the latest expert tips to make your hair color last—and all the best products to keep dyed hair healthy.

