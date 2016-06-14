Spring's Biggest Hair Trend is a Platinum Hit

Do blondes really have more fun? If the age-old saying holds any truth, a whole slew of celebrities are about to have their biggest and brightest summers yet. Throughout the spring season, we’ve noticed a major hair trend sweeping Hollywood: platinum blonde. A number of our favorite stars have made a visit to their colorists’ chairs to either take their already flaxen strands lighter, or do a complete 180 from the dark side to become initiated into Hollywood’s platinum blonde club. Despite each celebrity’s drastically different take on the trend, there’s one thing they all have in common: Their new shades are the perfect accessories the season’s lighter layers and hot temperatures. We’ve rounded up our favorite celebrities who are fulfilling their platinum blonde ambitions.