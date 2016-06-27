Went Platinum Blonde? Every Hair Product You Need to Keep Your Shade Cool

While it’s been said a few or more times that blondes have more fun, once bottled blondes make it over to the lighter side, they quickly realize that maintaining the shade is not so bright but a lot of work. Although platinum blonde may be an extremely trendy hair color this spring with celebrities like Taylor Swift dipping into the bleach, and Kim Kardashian wearing a very convincing wig at NYFW in February, the icy shade is just like that special silk piece you splurged on: Once you wear it, it requires special attention and care. You can’t simply throw a silk dress into the wash and call it day, and neither can you use whatever products are hanging around in your shower on your platinum blonde hair. The cool blonde requires a lineup of products that will keep the shade from getting brassy and yellow, as well as nourish it so your strands get their life back from damage caused by heavy bleaching. Don’t know where to start? Not to worry, we’ve broken down every product platinum blondes need to keep their shade a big hit.