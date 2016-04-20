Of Course, Gigi Hadid Looks Insanely Chic with Messy Hair 

When it comes to Gigi Hadid’s hair, girl’s proven that she can do anything with it and still look gorg. Bangs? Check. Blue ombré? Check. And now, unsurprisingly, the supermodel is serving up yet another must-copy 'do with this chic as s— messy hairstyle.

Behold: the photo below.

Her stylist, Jennifer Yeppez, shared the snap of Hadid who is currently on set in Los Angeles, serving up some serious #messyhair goals. Yeppez, who created the model’s hairstyle, credited Patrick Ta with the barely-there, glowy makeup look that’s just so perfect for summer.

RELATED: Take Gigi Hadid's Super-Sleek Hairstyle from the Red Carpet to Real Life

Morning with bae ❤️ @gigihadid BTS shooting @yutsai88 ✨ Makeup @patrickta Hair #JenniferYepez 💋 #gigihadid #bts A photo posted by Jennifer Yepez (@jennifer_yepez) on Apr 20, 2016 at 11:47am PDT

Another great idea Gigi's giving us? Her thin scarf, which she styled as a choker, is the perfect way to reinvent spring’s must-have accessory.

BRB, we have a hairstyle to conquer.