11 Celebrities That Will Make You Want Buttery Blonde Hair 

Like LBDs, red lipstick, and a crisp white oxford, buttery blonde hair is no trend. It’s a classic. The warm and sun-kissed shade has been a celebrity beauty mainstay basically since, well, forever, and versions of the hue, whether it's all-over or a few highlights here and there, have been worn famously by Hollywood's elite.

"Buttery blonde is always so popular with my clients," says Tracey Cunningham, a Redken Celebrity Colorist who works with blondes like Cameron Diaz and Molly Sims. "It’s such a classic 'beachy, California blonde' look! I love this shade of blonde because it can be achieved with highlights and babylights and it’s easy to maintain—a little bit of root makes it feel natural and lived-in."

Here, we've rounded up some of the stars who are wearing the summery and buttery shade best.

