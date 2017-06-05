11 Celebrities That Will Make You Want Buttery Blonde Hair 

John Shearer/Getty
Victoria Moorhouse
Jun 05, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Like LBDs, red lipstick, and a crisp white oxford, buttery blonde hair is no trend. It’s a classic. The warm and sun-kissed shade has been a celebrity beauty mainstay basically since, well, forever, and versions of the hue, whether it's all-over or a few highlights here and there, have been worn famously by Hollywood's elite. 

"Buttery blonde is always so popular with my clients," says Tracey Cunningham, a Redken Celebrity Colorist who works with blondes like Cameron Diaz and Molly Sims. "It’s such a classic 'beachy, California blonde' look! I love this shade of blonde because it can be achieved with highlights and babylights and it’s easy to maintain—a little bit of root makes it feel natural and lived-in."

Here, we've rounded up some of the stars who are wearing the summery and buttery shade best.

VIDEO: Get That Look: Christie Brinkley's Blonde Bombshell

1 of 11 Getty

Ana de Armas

Advertisement
2 of 11 Epsilon/Getty

Uma Thurman

3 of 11 Anadolu Agency/Getty

Diane Kruger

Advertisement
4 of 11 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Jasmine Sanders

Advertisement
5 of 11 John Shearer/Getty

Reese Witherspoon

Advertisement
6 of 11 GEORGE PIMENTEL/Getty

Molly Sims

Advertisement
7 of 11 JB Lacroix/Getty

Cameron Diaz

Advertisement
8 of 11 Kristy Sparow/Getty

Rita Ora

Advertisement
9 of 11 TIMUREMEK/Getty

Chiara Ferragni

Advertisement
10 of 11 Getty

Kelly Rohrbach

Advertisement
11 of 11 Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Carrie Underwood

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!