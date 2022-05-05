The Best Root Touch Up Products for Between Color Appointments

Best Overall: L'Oreal Root Cover Up

What We Love: This spray has a wide shade range that provides natural coverage.

What We Don't Love: It will stain your hands or clothes if you're not super careful.

The L'Oreal Root Cover Up ticks off all the boxes for a good root touch-up product. It provides natural coverage, has 8 shades to cover the most basic hair colors, is easy to use, suitable for all hair types, and comes in at a pretty decent price point. You really can't ask for more. What makes the product so long lasting is also what will stain your hands or clothes if you're careful. We recommend putting an old towel over your shoulders while you spray.

Type: Spray | Shades: 8 | Size: 2.0 oz

Also available at Target.