This Hair Mask Totally Saved My Damaged, Bleached Hair 

I’ll admit it. I thought everyone was being a tad dramatic about the dry and damaging effects of bleach—but then I went full-on blonde. If I could, I’d like to take back any inner skepticism I’ve ever had about the side effects of lightening up your hair because, well, I hadn’t experienced it yet. And while I love my new hair color, what they say is true. It comes along with dry ends and a slightly damaged cuticle that's prone to knotting, and the only way to fix it is to chop off your hair, or invest in moisturizing, nourishing haircare products. You can accurately guess about what I did.

After I even left the salon, my colorist warned me off the dryness that was about to come and recommended that I apply Bumble and bumble’s new While You Sleep Overnight Repair Mask ($49; sephora.com) about once a week. Long story short, a few days later, I couldn’t get a brush through my hair and I needed moisture ASAP.

The most interesting thing about this new innovation is that it’s meant to be worn overnight, similar to sleeping packs or overnight masks for your skin. You apply the camellia and primrose oil-infused cream through your strands, get some shut-eye, and rinse it out in the morning when you shampoo. You can also wear it for about 20 minutes and then wash it out, but I wanted the full effect.

I worked it through my entire head of hair and then tied my hair into a low bun to go to sleep. In the morning, I rinsed it out and shampooed and conditioned my hair and it felt significantly smoother and looked less frayed. Since then, I’ve used it about four more times, and it’s bringing back the shine and softness that had temporarily disappeared when the foils went in.

Besides the fact that it actually works, what I love most about the formula is that it’s not too thick and gloopy and it really coats and sticks to your hair. While I switched out my nice silk pillowcase for an older cotton one in case of staining, I didn’t see any greasy marks leftover when I woke up in the morning, so my linens were safe, too.

Now I know all the complaints about dryness and damage were valid, but I also know a foolproof way to put an end to ‘em, too.