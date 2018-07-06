How to Change Your Hair Color Without Dyeing It

Regular hair color appointments are so expensive, it can feel like you need to take out a loan to keep your highlights fresh. And sure, there's always the boxed kind if you're up for going the DIY route, but there are so many ways that can go wrong. (Who among us hasn't picked a shade that's too light or dark, or unevenly applied their at-home color in a rush, and had to pay a professional to undo the damage anyway?)

Luckily, there's a fail-safe way to refresh or enhance your current hair color that's as easy as making room for another product in your shower. Whether you have virgin or dyed hair, color-depositing shampoos can polish up dullness, minimize fading, or boost the vibrancy of your color. When used once or twice a week instead of your usual shampoo, these tinted formulas neutralize brassiness and fading from heat-styling and the sun, and their pigments will revive your overall shade.

If you have the itch to change your hair without doing anything drastic, or you want to buy more time between appointments with your colorist, these shampoos will transform your color without actually dyeing it.

