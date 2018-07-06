How to Change Your Hair Color Without Dyeing It

Regular hair color appointments are so expensive, it can feel like you need to take out a loan to keep your highlights fresh. And sure, there's always the boxed kind if you're up for going the DIY route, but there are so many ways that can go wrong. (Who among us hasn't picked a shade that's too light or dark, or unevenly applied their at-home color in a rush, and had to pay a professional to undo the damage anyway?)

Luckily, there's a fail-safe way to refresh or enhance your current hair color that's as easy as making room for another product in your shower. Whether you have virgin or dyed hair, color-depositing shampoos can polish up dullness, minimize fading, or boost the vibrancy of your color. When used once or twice a week instead of your usual shampoo, these tinted formulas neutralize brassiness and fading from heat-styling and the sun, and their pigments will revive your overall shade.

If you have the itch to change your hair without doing anything drastic, or you want to buy more time between appointments with your colorist, these shampoos will transform your color without actually dyeing it. 

John Frieda Radiant Red Boosting Shampoo 

If you are a bottled redhead you're familiar with the fact that it has the tendency to fade faster than any other color. This John Frieda shampoo is formulated with anti-fade technology, plus botanical extracts that make hair extra smooth. If you're a natural redhead, use this shampoo to boost your shade's vibrant tones. 

John Frieda
Drybar Blonde Ale Brightening Shampoo 

All blondes can benefit from using purple shampoo, but if you're platinum it'll be the most important product in your haircare routine. The violet pigments will cancel out brassiness so that your color looks brighter. 

Drybar
Aveda Blue Malva Shampoo 

Aveda's cult-favorite shampoo adds bright silver tones to gray hair, but it'll also cancel out brassiness in any chemically treated hair shade. 

Aveda
Dphue Cool Brunette Shampoo 

Blue shampoo is the one product every brunette should have in their shower. The toning shampoo will get rid of any unwanted orange and red tones that can make cool and deep brown hair look dull and brassy. 

dpHUE
Matrix Total Results Brass Off Shampoo 

For brunettes who lighten their hair, use Matrix's tinted shampoo to keep your color from looking washed out. 

Matrix

