The Hair Colors That’ll Replace Bronde in 2018 

Bronde wasn't entered into the Oxford Dictionaries like "hangry" and "mansplaining" both were, but based on its popularity last year, it probably should have made the list. The hair color, nicknamed for being that super specific shade that falls perfectly in-between blonde and brunette, will likely stick around this year too, but it won't run the show.

2018's hair color trends are coming in strong, and we're already seeing a shift to warmer highlights, red-toned hues, and a new take on platinum blonde. Here, pro colorists filled us in on four of the hair colors we can predict all our friends will be wearing in three months or less.

VIDEO: 3 of the Most Expensive Perfumes