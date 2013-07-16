Great Hair at Any Age! See the Best Hairstyles For Your 20s, 30s, 40s, and Beyond

While an edgy crop is flattering while you're in your 20s, the same style may not translate as well as you get older -- but that doesn't mean you should forgo hair trends altogether once you reach your 30s, 40s, 50s and beyond. Looking to stars like Taylor Swift, Minka Kelly, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Demi Moore for inspiration, we rounded up 12 of the most flattering looks for every age, along with maintenance tips for giving your strands an extra boost. So, whether you want to try out this season's must-have cut or combat 50 different shades of gray, we have you covered! Click the photo to see each look now, then bring your favorite to the salon so your stylist can recreate it.

MORE:

• Try on Taylor Swift's Many Hairstyles

• What Would You Look Like in Gwyneth's Hair?

• See Yourself in Demi Moore's Long Layers