Great Hair At Any Age

In Your 20s: Find Your Most Flattering Style

If your teen years were riddled with hair risks you'd rather forget, redeem yourself by finding out what flatters you now. "A lot of experimenting goes on in the twenties, from finding the right hue and style, to trying out bangs and layers," said hairstylist Cervando Maldonado, who works with Nina Dobrev. "This is the time to find a look that suits you and your lifestyle." Take your face shape, hair texture and personality into account when choosing your best look. Maldonado recommends pumping up your already voluminous locks with mousse for an extra boost. Run the product from mid-lengths to ends while hair is still damp, then blow-dry with a round boar bristle brush.