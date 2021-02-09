Looks Like There Might Be a Happy Ending For the Woman Who Put Gorilla Glue in Her Hair
Thank God.
A woman named Tessica Brown recently went viral for putting Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive in her hair to help hold her style in place — rather than her normal go-to product Got2b Glued Blasting Freeze Hairspray.
In a video posted to her Instagram page last week, the Louisiana resident explained how she had run out of the latter product, which prompted her to test the glue. However, when she attempted to rinse it out, she discovered that her hair was stuck — and it's been that way for around a month now.
Hair experts and medical professionals alike have all tried to come together over the last few days to try to find a viable solution for Brown. Some of their suggestions have included using rubbing alcohol and acetone to break down the glue, and Brown even made a trip to the ER. However, nothing so far has been able to help dissolve the adhesive.
The Gorilla Glue brand released a statement via Instagram on Feb. 8, sending their well wishes to Brown. However due to the nature of its product's use, they were not able to provide any help.
"We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair," the company captioned the post. "We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best."
On Feb. 9, TMZ reported that Dr. Michael Obeng, a Harvard-trained, Los Angeles-based plastic surgeon was willing to help by doing a "lengthy procedure" on Brown's hair. While the specific details of the plan remain unclear, it will apparently take around two to three days to fully get rid of the Gorilla Glue.
Brown is planning to fly California on Wednesday to start the process, according to the publication. And while the removal is estimated to cost around $12,500, Dr. Obeng is reportedly providing the service pro bono.
VIDEO: InStyle Editors' On Salon Naturals
It's unclear what the state of Brown's hair will be once the glue has (hopefully) been dissolved, but we're wishing her all the best on this journey. Fingers crossed that the skilled MD will be able to help, and Brown can finally get the happy ending she deserves.