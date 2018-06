Go Lighter, Darker, Redder! Find Your Perfect Celebrity Shade

Clairol Natural Instincts 28 Nutmeg Dark Brown ($9; clairol.com ).If your brown hair is dark to begin with, don?t assume black is the only way to go deeper. Unless you?re deliberately going for the Morticia effect, ?never, ever dye it black,? White says. ?Black dye is too dense and toneless. Instead, choose one of the darkest brunet kits available.?