Confession: We Can't Stop Staring at Glitter Roots 

Good news! There’s a better way to cover your roots that won't damage your hair. Trust us, you’re going to Love. It.

So what's the mystery method? Oh, you know, a little thing called glitter.

Not only is it fun to apply (although obvi, we're not claiming mess-free), but it's perfect for all the music festivals you plan on going to this summer. Because let’s be real, there are only so many times you can wear a flower crown.

Even celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri admitted that glitter roots are her new favorite thing. *pictures Emma Roberts with glitter in her hair*

Dear Clients: I'm officially no longer doing bases, and only doing glitter bases instead ✨😍✨ My new favorite thing to do! #obsessed! #BeautyCoachELLA (Thank You @briannacolette_hair for letting me play!!!) A photo posted by Riawna Capri (@riawnacapri) on Apr 23, 2016 at 11:53am PDT

Here’s how it works: Mix your favorite type of glitter with some gel and then apply the sparkly mixture with a brush directly onto your roots. Voilà!

OK, washing it off may be a little challenging, but no pain, no gain. Amirite?!

To get you inspired, peruse some of our favorite glitter looks below.

#FunBuns + #GlitterRoots = #CoachellaBella 😍✨😍✨😍 #BeautyCoachELLA 📸: @madimarie A photo posted by Riawna Capri (@riawnacapri) on Apr 24, 2016 at 1:24pm PDT

Samen met @serenaverbon wat insta trends opgevolgd! Volgende week online op haar kanaal #spacebun #glitterroots #spacebuns A photo posted by Dionne Slagter (@onnedi) on Apr 11, 2016 at 7:53am PDT

How cool is that?