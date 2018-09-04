Fall’s Biggest Hair Trend Outshines All the Rest

Summer 2018 was all about the bob. Virtually every celeb, from Kim Kardashian West to Jourdan Dunn, chopped all of their hair off into the sharp, short, classic cut that hits right below the chin. And now, they're all styling their cuts the exact same way, too.

The super shiny, smooth, texture you've seen on every bob in Hollywood recently is called "glass hair," although, as Ebony magazine points out, it's actually known as a silk press, a method stylists have been using for years to create a shiny, smooth, glass-like finish.

The trend is exactly what it sounds like: hair that's so shiny and sharp it looks like a piece of, well, glass. Along with Kardashian and Dunn, stars like Hailey Baldwin, Jenna Dewan Tatum, and Lucy Hale have all defied humidity this summer with their supremely smooth hair.

Most of us weren't born with naturally-occurring shiny, sleek hair — if it seems like achieving the glass hair trend at home would require a lot of work, well, kind of. If you're willing to give it a shot, Kardashian's go-to stylist and Color Wow Ambassador Chris Appleton says an important first step is washing your hair with a shampoo that doesn't contain any ingredients that leave a film on the hair such as silicones, conditioners, or thickeners. He suggests Color Wow's Color Security Shampoo ($22; colorwowhair.com).

Humidity-proofing your hair is also key to getting the reflective glass effect. Once your hair is washed Appleton recommends spraying a frizz-preventing treatment on it like Color Wow's Dream Coat ($28; colorwowhair.com).

"It's weightless so the hair feels like nothing is on it and 'swishes' like a wig, creating the perfect weight and texture," he tells InStyle. Once you've prepped your hair, blow-drying it and running a flat iron over it will give you the straight finish.

Kérastase Celebrity Hairstylist Jennifer Yepez, who styled Baldwin's reflective bob, says that finishing the look off with a hair oil will make hair even shinier and keep flyaways under control. "I like to use Kérastase's Elixir Ultime Oil Serum ($50; sephora.com) on wet and dry hair," she tells InStyle. "To complete the style and add even more shine, you can also top it off by spritzing on a dry oil spray like Kérastase's Elixir Ultime Bi-Phase Spray Oil ($50; sephora.com).

While the glass effect can be done on any hair length or cut, Appleton says you won't achieve the same super glossy finish on hair that's styled in waves.

A straight, shiny finish probably seems pretty damn impossible to maintain on a hot, humid day if you don't have a glam team at your disposal. That's what makes glass hair an ideal look for fall, and why you'll continue to see the trend once the temperature drops and everyone switches back to hot coffee after drinking cold brew for the last three months. Yes, glass hair involves more product and styling time than you're used to if you have a low-maintenance hair routine, but if you're willing to put the extra work in, the perfect luxurious finish makes it totally worth it.