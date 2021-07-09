This Cordless Flat Iron Is On Par With Full-Size Ones
A convenient hot tool for Post-Vaxx Life.
After over a year of having no plans, going out and doing things has made me realize how much time I used to waste commuting before the pandemic. It's also made me feel like styling my hair again, after a year of mostly pulling it up in a claw clip.
During the "before times," I also used to keep a spare flat iron at my desk to touch up my hair in the event said commute made my hair frizzy. My desk iron was handy, not just for fixing my hair so it looked presentable in public, but it also saved me from lugging a hot tool back and forth from home.
Our office moved floors mid-pandemic so I have no idea if my desk iron is ok. But it's fine — because GHD's first-ever cordless hot tool is a lightweight flat iron that is going to replace it.
Compared to clunky full-sized flat irons, the Unplugged Cordless Styler practically feels weightless in my hand. Like all GHD tools, it offers consistent 365 degrees Fahrenheit heating, care of a combination of long-life lithium-ion batteries with GHD advanced dual-zone technology, which the brand says is the optimal styling temperature for all hair types. The high gloss plates prevent tugging and promise 65% more shine, and the compact size fits in a purse (if you carry a practical-sized bag), tote, or carryon luggage.
To shop: $299; ghdhair.com
Unplugged heats up in just 45 seconds and offers up to 20 minutes of styling time. It comes with a USB charger that can be used in a wall outlet or plugged into your laptop.
While the plates of Unplugged are slightly smaller than the brand's Platinum+ Styler, it took just five minutes to smooth out my very thick hair. I also successively tried doing allover "S" waves, and got similar results to that of a full-size iron, and was able to style them within the 20 minute time frame.
As the world continues to open up, with many of us adopting a hybrid office and work-from-home model and even traveling once again, this cordless flat iron couldn't have come at a better time.
Good to Go used to be the column where we'd share the beauty products we can't travel without. But while travel's off the table, we'll be focusing on products that make us feel good in quarantine. This month, why I'm obsessed with GHD's Unplugged Cordless Styler.