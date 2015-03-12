Get the Best Hair of Your Life: The Best Products and At-Home Treatments to Try Now

Courtesy
Marianne Mychaskiw
Mar 12, 2015 @ 3:00 pm

We're gonna make it after all! It's been a long, freezing winter, and while we're just starting to thaw out, our strands are still feeling the drying effects of the bone-chilling temps.

Now that your layers don't have to hide under a fleece-lined hat all day, it's time to help your hair bounce back to a healthier, shinier state for spring. That's why we put together a list of the best at-home treatments and products, guaranteed to make every day a good hair day regardless of the April showers to come. From nourishing deep conditioners, to high-tech overnight masks, click through our gallery to shop each product now, and be prepared to bask in the glory of perfect hair all season long.

PHOTOS: Get the Best Hair of Your Life

1 of 14 Courtesy

Mark Hill 60-Second Detox Gloss

Got a minute? That's all you need to give dull strands a shiny, mirror-like finish. The castor oil and algae extract in Mark Hill's 60-Second Detox Gloss ($12; drugstore.com) are as nourishing as an in-salon conditioning treatment, just without the wait.

Advertisement
2 of 14 Courtesy

Drybar Sake Bomb Shampoo and Conditioner

In what might be the ultimate hangover remedy for dry winter strands, the oil and keratin cocktail used in this dynamic duo ($24 each; sephora.com) act as a massive shot of hydration. Curly textures in particular will love drinking up.

3 of 14 Courtesy

MarulaOil Rare Oil Intensive Masque

Infused with time-release spheres filled with marula oil, the high-tech ingredients here ($38; raremarula.com for locations) refresh your strands with a jolt of moisture each time you brush or run your hands through your layers.

Advertisement
4 of 14 Courtesy

Peter Thomas Roth Hair To Die For Treatment

As you age, your hair tends to get thinner, but a few drops of this potent serum ($58; sephora.com), will help to turn back the clock.

Advertisement
5 of 14 Courtesy

Bumble and Bumble Repair Blow Dry

Smooth a generous dollop of Bumble and Bumble's creme-serum hybrid ($30; bumbleandbumble.com) onto damp strands to seal up ends and protect against styling heat.

Advertisement
6 of 14 Courtesy

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Overnight Perfector

Go ahead, hit the snooze button. Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day Overnight Perfector ($28; livingproof.com) is jam-packed with proteins and amino acids that restore moisture, shine, and preserve color by sealing off your hair cuticle, all while you catch some Z's.

Advertisement
7 of 14 Courtesy

Healthy Sexy Hair Want It All Leave-In Treatment

A holy trinity of nourishing oils (argan, soy, and cocoa, to be exact) in Healthy Sexy Hair's Leave-In Treatment ($20; sexyhair.com) provides intense hydration and shine while also fighting off damage, frizz, and environmental stressors. 

Advertisement
8 of 14 Courtesy

SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Masque

If SheaMoisture's Jamaican Black Castor Oil Masque ($13; ulta.com) had a real-life counterpart, it would be a cross between an intense session with your trainer and an om-inducing yoga class. After building up the core strength of each hair follicle, your strands enter a reparative state as the hydrating shea and mango seed butters work their magic. The infusion of peppermint seed oil also stimulates your scalp to promote growth.

Advertisement
9 of 14 Courtesy

Davines Minu Hair Serum

A layer of Davines' Minu Serum ($24; davines.com) serves as an extra layer of protection for salon-colored strands. The cocktail of Salina Capers and quercetin strenghten the structure of follicles to prevent premature fading, amp up shine, and repair any damaged gaps where color molecules could slide out.

Advertisement
10 of 14 Courtesy

Redken Extreme Length Sealer

The ample amount of biotin in Redken's Extreme Length Sealer ($24; ulta.com) helps to prevent breakage and fraying, meaning split ends will never get in the way of your Rapunzel-esque ambitions again.

Advertisement
11 of 14 Courtesy

Moptop Clarifying Rescue Treatment

Every eight or so weeks, lather up Moptop's Clarifying Rescue Treatment ($10; target.com) and the gentle, sulfate-free formula will rid your strands of excess oil and leftover product. The nourishing honey and aloe in the mix ensure no essential elements are stripped away, and along with a healthy, shiny finish, your hair will be able to better absorb the deep conditioner you layer on after. 

Advertisement
12 of 14 Courtesy

Joico Color Balance Blue Shampoo and Conditioner

Bottle blondes with a dark natural hue always run the risk of having their color go brassy a few weeks in, but thanks to the cool blue tint of Joico's Color Balance Blue Shampoo and Conditioner ($16 and $17; joico.com for locations), any hints of orange or yellow are immediately neutralized. Each time you hit the shower, innovative color-correcting pigments bond to the hair fiber to prevent fading and extend the life of your platinum tone by months. Plus, the formula won't stain your shower. 

Advertisement
13 of 14 Courtesy

Philip Kingsley Trichotherapy Regime

Philip Kingsley's Trichotherapy set ($215; net-a-porter.com) is well worth the sticker price. The all-encompassing regime completely transforms limp or thin strands to a fuller state in just six weeks thanks to its protein-rich volumizing spray and scalp serum. Meanwhile, the included supplements kick your natural growth cycle into high gear.

Advertisement
14 of 14 Courtesy

Clear Scalp & Beauty Therapy Active Damage Resist Conditioner

Apply a layer of Clear's Active Damage Resist Conditioner ($6; drugstore.com), and fast-acting omega acids work to immediately reduce all visible signs of damage while also strengthening each individual hair to prevent future breakage.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!