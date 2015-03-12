Get the Best Hair of Your Life: The Best Products and At-Home Treatments to Try Now

We're gonna make it after all! It's been a long, freezing winter, and while we're just starting to thaw out, our strands are still feeling the drying effects of the bone-chilling temps.

Now that your layers don't have to hide under a fleece-lined hat all day, it's time to help your hair bounce back to a healthier, shinier state for spring. That's why we put together a list of the best at-home treatments and products, guaranteed to make every day a good hair day regardless of the April showers to come. From nourishing deep conditioners, to high-tech overnight masks, click through our gallery to shop each product now, and be prepared to bask in the glory of perfect hair all season long.

PHOTOS: Get the Best Hair of Your Life