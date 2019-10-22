I Tried a Customized Hair Mask and It Made My Hair Look and Feel So Healthy

Image zoom Courtesy

In the past decade, the one-size-fits-all model for fashion and beauty has been slowly chipped away by more unique, personalized options. So it’s no wonder why Function of Beauty, a hair care brand that puts customization at the forefront of its products, has been so successful.

Since launching its individualized shampoos and conditioners in 2015, the direct-to-consumer brand now makes a custom product every eight seconds and has garnered over 27,000 five-star reviews on its site. Most recently, it launched a customizable hair mask, and after trying it myself, I’m willing to bet it will be just as popular as the brand’s other signature products.

The process begins with a quick hair quiz (arguably the best type of quiz I’ve ever taken), in which you identify your hair’s unique qualities — both the good and the bad. Choosing from prompts like hair type, structure, and scalp moisture, I indicated that I have fine, wavy hair and a normal level of scalp moisture.

Next up, you can select from a variety of hair goals, including everything from protecting color and straightening to reducing brassiness and nourishing roots. My goals were to fix split ends, calm frizziness, boost curl definition, and increase shine. Once you select each goal, you’ll learn which key ingredients will be added to your formula in order to address your individual needs. Think beetroot extract for split ends, for example, or argan oil for frizziness.

Then comes the fun part: you select a fragrance, name, and color for your hair mask. Choose from scents like peach, eucalyptus, pear, and cherry blossom in light, medium, or strong strengths, and colors like blue, pink, yellow, and purple. You can also opt for a fragrance- or dye-free formula if all-natural is more your style.

When my custom mask arrived, I was excited to find that the scent and ingredients were exactly what I wanted. I started using it once a week in the shower as instructed — I apply it in sections to the lower half of my hair after shampooing and conditioning, and let it sit for about five minutes. Then, I use a wide-tooth comb to detangle my strands as I rinse out the product.

The deep conditioning treatment works to nourish and hydrate all hair types and includes a base blend of Japanese sake extract, argan oil, and jojoba ester oil, along with the customized ingredients added to each individual mixture. Plus, the cruelty-free base formula used in each bottle is 100 percent vegan and doesn’t contain any parabens or sulfates.

Even after my first use, I saw and felt a difference in my hair — especially at the ends, which tend to appear the most damaged — almost immediately. Once dry, my locks looked super healthy and had a noticeable shine. Now, I look forward to applying the mask each week, which is a major shift in my generally low-maintenance hair care routine.

Head to Function of Beauty to customize your own hair mask and experience the benefits of the personalized products for yourself.

