This Sought-After Customizable Hair Care Line Is Now Available at Target
If you’re like me, you’re an at-home hair care chemist, mixing and matching your products to suit your needs. My shampoo is purifying, my conditioner is made for dry curls, and my post-shower products boost shine and fight frizz. It’s all a bit exhausting. That’s why Function of Beauty is a godsend for me (and anyone else who is also conducting basic chemistry in their bathroom each morning). The hair care line allows you to create custom products for less than $30, and it’s now available exclusively at Target.
The premise is simple. Choose a shampoo and conditioner based on your hair type (straight, wavy, curly, or coily) throw in up to three “booster shots” that work to strengthen hair, lengthen locks, heat protect hair, fight frizz, and more, add these boosters to your shampoo and conditioner, shake vigorously for 15 seconds, and viola, custom vegan- and plant-based hair care that fits your needs.
Some of you may know exactly where to start — I, for one, will be buying the Curly Hair Shampoo and Conditioner (which uses shea butter and chia extra to nourish, define, and shape curls) and the lengthen, strengthen, and deep condition shots — but if all you really know is that your hair needs help, Function of Beauty’s got you covered.
Each “hair base” type has its own pre-personalized line with the best boosters for its needs. The Straight Hair Club collection, for example, has shampoo and conditioner made with coconut water to hydrate strands without weighing them down. Booster shot suggestions include strengthening, hydrating, and volumizing shots to liven up limp strands.
The Wavy Hair Club boosts shine and increases elasticity with argan oil and rice water in its shampoo and conditioner. The best boosters for this hair type are the strengthening, anti-frizz, and deep conditioning. The Coily Hair Club, best for type 4a, 4b, and 4c hair, uses Jamaician black castor oil to moisturize curls and flaxseed oil for a healthier scalp. Suggested booster shots include curl defining, strengthening, and deep conditioning options.
If you’re skeptical about the product’s effectiveness, reviewers are here to qualm your worries.
“I love the smell of this stuff! So peachy and fresh,” writes one customer. “And as someone who has struggled with finding the right shampoo/conditioner, this is definitely an A+ choice. My curls have never been so healthy and my scalp feels cleaner than ever.”
“This deep conditioning booster shot from Function of Beauty is the bomb,” says another. “I used it with the Function of Beauty curly shampoo and conditioner. Since using it a few times a week for a couple weeks, I've noticed my hair is softer, shinier, and overall it appears healthier. The shot smells amazing, with a hint of apple and it pairs well with the base shampoo/conditioner.”
Whether you're looking to experiment with your own hair care formula or you're planning to source the brand's suggestion, this customized and affordable hair care line will have your strands looking their best.