10 French Braid Hairstyles to Copy Now

French braid hairstyles might take a little more work than your standard high ponytail, but the results are worth the added effort. Once you’ve got the classic technique down, or the inverted version, you can pretty much update any hairstyle, from half-up topknots to long, loose waves, with a French braid.

That's why it's worth taking a look at these celeb-inspired French braid styles, from stars like Kiernan Shipka, Naomi Campbell, and Marion Cotillard. Keep scrolling to see entire updos created with French braids, tiny French braid details, and more.