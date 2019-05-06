10 French Braid Hairstyles to Copy Now
French braid hairstyles might take a little more work than your standard high ponytail, but the results are worth the added effort. Once you’ve got the classic technique down, or the inverted version, you can pretty much update any hairstyle, from half-up topknots to long, loose waves, with a French braid.
That's why it's worth taking a look at these celeb-inspired French braid styles, from stars like Kiernan Shipka, Naomi Campbell, and Marion Cotillard. Keep scrolling to see entire updos created with French braids, tiny French braid details, and more.
Maria Menounos
Maria Menounos added four French braids up the back of her updo, each of them making their way to her high topknot. A black ribbon adds a finishing touch.
Emily Blunt
Copy the queen of romantic braided updos, Emily Blunt, by opting for a French braid on either side, before bringing the two together in a twisted chignon at the back.
Emma Roberts
The actress pairs French braid pigtails with loose curls for a fun look.
Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard's knotted French braid style can just as easily be worn casually — as seen here — as it can for a night out.
Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka's braided half-up, half-down look is the perfect summer partial updo for short to mid-length hair.
Chiara Ferragni
Fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni wears a deep side-part with an undercut French braid on one side, while loose waves fall to the other side.
Lucy Boynton
Lucy Boynton's updo is accented with a small French braid and a three-strand braid, along with jeweled star hair clips.
Naomi Campbell
The supermodel added a simple twist to her partial updo with a braid on each side.
Camila Cabello
The singer's bold orange highlights look like a ribbon woven through her down-the-back French braid. Soft curls around the face add a pretty and undone vibe.
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin created a small French braid down the part of her lob, securing the plait into a small topknot.