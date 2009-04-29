Five Humidity-Proof Cuts

If you have naturally curly hair like Julia Roberts, opt for long layers, which can weigh hair down and prevent frizz. "Curls have a tendency to tighten in the humidity, but heavier strands help waves stay loose and flowy," says celebrity hairstylist Patrick Melville.
Taylor Momsen's medium-length, ultra-layered shag is ideal for fine hair, since it keeps strands smooth while framing features. According to Derek Smart, of the Sally Hershberger salon in Los Angeles, it's also "a cut that flatters most face shapes."
Rockstar Pixie
On thick, textured hair, Los Angeles celebrity stylist Lea Journo beats flyaways with a short, asymmetrical cut like Rihanna's. The edgy look is easy and low-maintenance, and the longer pieces on top "tend to curl downwards and stay there rather than frizz up," she says.
Chin-Length Layers
Super-straight strands get a volumizing boost from a chin-length, flirty bob, like Ginnifer Goodwin's. "Keep it a couple of inches above the shoulders and slightly layered around the face," says N.Y.C. hairstylist Giannandrea. "Extra texture on the ends help create movement while still looking relaxed in the heat."
Sideswept Bangs
Longer bangs, like Teraji Henson's, can be swept across the forehead and held in place with a pomade or shine serum. "Pushed to the side, they look sleek and stylish," Melville says.
3 of 5
4 of 5
5 of 5
