Five Humidity-Proof Cuts

Chin-Length Layers

Super-straight strands get a volumizing boost from a chin-length, flirty bob, like Ginnifer Goodwin's. "Keep it a couple of inches above the shoulders and slightly layered around the face," says N.Y.C. hairstylist Giannandrea. "Extra texture on the ends help create movement while still looking relaxed in the heat."