The Cult-Classic, Multi-Use Moisturizer Fergie Swears By

If you told yourself 2018 was the year you'd finally dare to do more (than just a few face-framing babylights) with your hair, consider Fergie your biggest source of inspiration. We're only a month and a half into the new year, and the artist already brought us back to the early 2000s with blue lowlights, debuted hot pink tips, and tried out the most popular haircut of the moment. And we got confirmation from Fergie herself—the makeovers are far from over. Keep scrolling to find out more about her routine, and the hair makeovers you're bound to discover on Instagram someday soon.

So I know you just experimented with blue hair color. Do you think you’ll make any other big hair color changes this year?

Absolutely, I have been working with George Papanikolas and Matrix on their new color line called SoColor Cult. The colors are super vibrant which makes me want to try them all.

We’re really interested in the power of hair changes. Was there ever a moment that compelled you to change your look?

I just launched a visual album called Double Dutchess. We had so much fun creating the looks for each video and the hair colors were all really unique. This inspired me to try some of the shades in my everyday life.

I hear a lot of my friends say they don’t know where to start looking for beauty products to solve a problem. Have you ever felt the world of beauty was intimidating to you?

I wouldn’t say that I was ever intimidated, but there are so many choices out there and product options that I love the fact that I have such a great team of stylists who always help me navigate and introduce me to great brands and guide me to products that work with my hair type.

What’s your skincare routine like? Do you have any products that you love so much that you try to ration them?

First of all, and I know this seems completely obvious, but hydration is always one of the most important things that you can do for your skin, so drinking lots of water is key. And juicing is also great for hydration and for your overall skin health—I have a drink that I call 'green goo' that I drink almost every morning. And finally, I keep Elizabeth Arden 8 Hour Cream ($22; nordstrom.com), Mio Future Proof Active Body Butter ($58; dermstore.com), and La Mer Eye Concentrate ($205; sephora.com) in my beauty regimen. I would ration them if I had to, but luckily, they still make these products.

Is there one topic in beauty that you really nerd out over?

Hair is one of the most natural ways to express yourself as an artist, or to convey a mood or a character. I just went to the Matrix Destination in Orlando and saw so many amazing hairstyles and trends created by their team of artists. It was really inspiring. I really get into braids, fishtails, and how the shape of hair can complement a face or overall look.

What are some self-care treatments or rituals you always do for yourself?

Working out (although sometimes I procrastinate getting to the gym, lol,) always clears my mind and makes me feel better about myself and my day. I work hard to make time for it in my busy schedule. I also like to make time to meditate at least a few times a week to decompress, and to help maintain peace and gratitude in a schedule with so many moving parts. And also, a regular O2 (Oxygen facial) is never a bad thing.

What’s the last thing you bought that you were really excited about?

Anything by Tom Ford always makes me very happy.

What’s the best beauty advice you’ve ever received?

That success is in the journey. It’s become a motto in my life.

What are some of your favorite makeup products?

I think that a great lip gloss, and a great mascara can go a very long way.