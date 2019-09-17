Celebrity Hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai Just Launched High-End Clean Haircare Products 

Image zoom Peter Lindbergh

For anyone concerned about using beauty products made with clean, non-toxic ingredients, there are dozens of options across most makeup and skincare categories. Haircare is an entirely different story. Finding a shampoo that's cruelty-free, vegan, plus void of synthetic fragrances, parabens, phthalates, and silicones is nearly impossible. Need proof? Search clean haircare products on Sephora or Credo to see how few results come up.

Haircare is late to the clean beauty game, but more brands are starting to understand the importance of offering healthier formulas that don't sacrifice performance. Enter The Pure Collection from Fekkai's The One line. This new collection includes a shampoo, conditioner, and mist created with over 95 percent naturally derived, vegan, cruelty-free ingredients. The formulas are also free of sulfates, parabens, synthetic fragrances, silicones, and phthalates.

RELATED: Why Are Hair Brands So Late to the Clean Product Game?

For celebrity hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai, The Pure Collection has been a long time coming. While he predicted years ago that clean haircare products were the way of the future, at the time, he didn't own his namesake haircare brand. Once he bought it back in 2018, he went to work on this collection.

Turns out, formulating clean haircare products is tough, which is why there are so few on the market. "It's been a bit more challenging, but we succeeded to have high-performing product without silicones, without sulfates, parabens, and so on. We feel very proud and excited to have a line that is healthy, safe and so pure." Fekkai told InStyle on the set of the collection's campaign shoot. "Our lab was really innovative, very creative, and funny enough, thanks to the team here, we found the only company in the world that has a substitute to silicone to use in our products."

Out of the three products, the mist is a standout. Along with hydrating and detangling hair, it also offers environmental protection from pollutants, UV rays, and heat. "The mist is amazing because it gives your hair texture without being sticky or heavy — and it smells great," explained Fekkai. "When you dry your hair, it gives your hair shape and shine, too."

RELATED: Frédéric Fekkai On the Trendy Haircut Actually Worth Trying This Year

For The Pure Collection campaign, Fekkai collaborated with old friends. Supermodel Carolyn Murphy is the face of the campaign photographed by the late Peter Lindbergh. The shoot took place on June 11, 2019 and was one of the last projects the the famed fashion photographer worked on before passing away on September 3.

"I like the fact that the products are plant-based. It’s almost as if he’s [Fekkai] going back to his roots, as well," Murphy told InStyle on set."Between takes we were connecting over our families' farms, growing things, and going back to basics. The collection doesn’t have all the sulfates and the silicone, all those things that we thought were giving our hair more clean or shiny. So, this collection is going to help keep the integrity of your hair, but it’s also good for the planet."

VIDEO: Everything to Know About What You’ll Pay at the Hair Salon

The Pure Collection is now available at Theonebyfekkai.com and lands at Ulta on September 22, 2019. Keep scrolling to get a complete breakdown on the three products in the collection.

The Pure Shampoo

Image zoom Courtesy $32 The One by Frederic Fekkai SHOP IT Opens a new window

This shampoo gently cleanses the hair and scalp while nourishing it to promote healthy, hydrated hair.

The Pure Conditioner

Image zoom Courtesy $32 The One by Frederic Fekkai SHOP IT Opens a new window

Super-moisturizing conditioners can be too heavy for fine hair. Safe for all hair types, the collection's conditioner hydrates hair with a mix of shea butter and jojoba and avocado oils without weighing it down.

The Pure Mist

Image zoom Courtesy $26 The One by Frederic Fekkai SHOP IT Opens a new window

Not your average heat-protecting mist, this ultra-fine spray shields hair from UV rays, pollutants, detangles hair boosts shine.

With reporting by Dianna Mazzone.