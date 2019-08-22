The 5 Hairstyles You'll See Everywhere This Fall

During the summer, I put minimal effort into my hair. The heat and humidity make doing anything more than air-drying and throwing it into a bun seem pointless. So, sorry summer lovers, but I'm pretty excited for fall and the fresh crop of hair trends that come with the season. Once that crisp breeze rolls in, I'm ditching my top knot for some new styles.

If this year's big trends look familiar, it's because the hairstyles of fall 2019 are heavily influenced by the '90s and early '00s. Yep, messy buns with face-framing tendrils and slicked-back ponytails are back — with a 2019 twist. Along with the retro vibes, many of these styles are extremely versatile. Case in point: Deep side parts, which can be worn with any hair length or texture.

For a complete breakdown on the five most popular hairstyles of fall 2019, keep scrolling to see how celebrities are wearing the looks on the red carpet.

VIDEO: Everything to Know About What You’ll Pay at the Hair Salon