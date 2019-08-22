The 5 Hairstyles You'll See Everywhere This Fall
During the summer, I put minimal effort into my hair. The heat and humidity make doing anything more than air-drying and throwing it into a bun seem pointless. So, sorry summer lovers, but I'm pretty excited for fall and the fresh crop of hair trends that come with the season. Once that crisp breeze rolls in, I'm ditching my top knot for some new styles.
If this year's big trends look familiar, it's because the hairstyles of fall 2019 are heavily influenced by the '90s and early '00s. Yep, messy buns with face-framing tendrils and slicked-back ponytails are back — with a 2019 twist. Along with the retro vibes, many of these styles are extremely versatile. Case in point: Deep side parts, which can be worn with any hair length or texture.
For a complete breakdown on the five most popular hairstyles of fall 2019, keep scrolling to see how celebrities are wearing the looks on the red carpet.
VIDEO: Everything to Know About What You’ll Pay at the Hair Salon
High Ponytail
High ponytails are always in style. Period. This fall, channel J.Lo by updating your snatched pony with a loosely curled tail, or wear yours in messy waves like Dakota Johnson. The actress' curtain bangs completed her pony's retro vibe.
Deep Side Part
One of the easiest ways to switch up your hair is simply changing your part. Center parts aren't going anywhere, but moving your part to the side gives any haircut or style a fresh look. Zendaya's slicked-back hair and Jessica Chastain's retro waves are just a few examples of how to style your hair with a deep side part.
Statement Braids
After wearing her hair in dreads this spring, Ciara returned to her natural curls and added a single braid to her look. Celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett helped Margot Robbie pay homage to the '60s and '70s by giving her a few loose braids for the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere.
Messy Bun with Tiny Tendrils
Yep, the '90s and early '00s trend of artfully, but casually piling your hair on top of your head with two thin strands left out is back. Sophie Turner tucked one tendril behind her ear to make the style look even more effortless, while Laura Harrier took her messy bun to the 2019 Oscars.
The Hair Bow
Hair bows were everywhere in 2018, and the trend is still going strong this fall. Celebrity hairstylist Owen Gould added a black bow to Kirsten Dunst's half-up half-down look, while red ribbon was just one of many hair accessories that stylist Justine Marjan stuck onto Ashley Graham's low braid at the 2019 Met Gala. To sum it up: Bows look amazing with virtually any hairstyle, which is why the hair accessory is still so popular.