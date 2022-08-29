The 7 Top Haircuts For Fall 2022, According to Experts

Whatever level of change is in your fall forecast, the season's trending looks cover all the bases. Ahead, top hairstylists share the most popular haircuts for fall 2022. Pick your favorite, then screenshot it to show your stylist when you're at the salon.

Cozy sweaters, apple cider, and pumpkin spice coffee are a few reasons why the cooler weather isn't so bad. But perhaps the biggest draw of entering the fall season is that it's the perfect opportunity to try a new hairstyle, whether by dramatically chopping off all of your chlorine-damaged ends or adding fresh layers to enhance your facial features while simultaneously refreshing your current length.

Summertime sadness usually hits around mid-August when you come to the realization that the long, warm, and sunny days are numbered. However, there are a few elements of fall that just may be exciting enough to break your melancholy.

01 of 07 Curtain Bangs & Long Layers Robin L Marshall/WireImage Itching to make a change without losing any length? A set of curtain bangs can make any haircut look brand new. "Curtain bangs maintain length while adding a new pop around the face to accentuate eyes, cheekbones, and lips," says Lily Mauro, Bumble and bumble Midtown East Salon Hairstylist. "They can start shorter around the arch of the brows to nose for a more 'always framed' look, or a longer starting point around the tip of the nose and lips for a more versatile curtain that could be tucked and pulled back." Another selling point? This style of bangs works across all hair textures. "For those with curls, make sure the length of curtain works for your lifestyle and curl pattern for days you want your hair blown out and when you want to wear them curly," Mauro adds.

02 of 07 The Fashion Mullet Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia The once subversive haircut is now a mainstay on fashion week runways and red carpets. A modern take on the cut includes a ton of layers to play up the contrast between the different lengths in the front and back. "The fashion mullet takes it further by shortening the layers through the side panels and bang sections to create a disconnection leaving only the nape with length," Mauro explains, "Face-frame lengths can be customized to highlight your favorite facial features." Demi Lovato's edgy mullet is a prime example.

03 of 07 The Undercut David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images If you've grown out your hair after having a bob for a few years, Rebekah Forecast, Hairstylist at David Mallett Salon in New York City, says an undercut can add an element of surprise to a longer length. "Adding an '80s twist by undercutting the perimeter (nape and the sides) can be as dramatic as the client can be brave, " the stylist says. "For example, Cara Delevingne has her sides and back very short but this can be adapted to suit a more conservative client who still likes the element of surprise."

04 of 07 The Bixie Like fashion, beauty trends are cyclical, so it's not surprising that the bixie haircut is among the '90s looks that have experienced a resurgence this year. A cross between a bob and a pixie, the cut is ideal for anyone who wants a short length but doesn't want to go as far as a traditional pixie. "This cut is the perfect storm because you get the edge of a pixie without sacrificing the face frame and fringe of a textured bob," Justin Toves-Vincilione, Hairstylist and Advocate for the Authentic Beauty Concept, previously told InStyle. The bixie also works well across all hair textures, from straight to natural like Gabrielle Union's take on the '90s cut.

05 of 07 The Shag Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix Few haircuts are as versatile as the shag, which is why it continues to be a major hair trend season after season. The cut can be worn with bangs like Sandra Oh or without, and also works across hair textures. "Creating shorter round layers all throughout the crown with carved out petals will add effortless movement and rock-and-roll vibes, plus a low-maintenance styling routine," Mauro says of the shag. "It's most suitable for those with waves and curls, but can work for straighter textures as well."

06 of 07 Face-Framing Layers Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic If you're in the process of growing out your hair or simply want to refresh your current length, add some face-framing layers for shape and movement. Think Jennifer Aniston's signature look. "I'm now adding more texture to the shape to make it even more versatile and taking the angle shorter towards the face, which is the reverse of the blunt bobs we have been seeing," Forecast says of the shift from the bob to longer lengths.