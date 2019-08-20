The 7 Most Popular Hair Colors of Fall 2019
Summer's almost over, and it's time to start thinking about fall. Before you know it, the PSL will be back, you'll be putting on more layers of clothing, and a night in with your Netflix queue will seem infinitely better than going out.
Warm and cozy is always the move for the colder months, but when it comes to your fall hair color, it's not the only option. While rich brunettes and mulled wine reds always have moments in the fall, this year unexpected shades like pastel pink, and dirty blonde are trending, too.
For a complete breakdown on what hair colors will be popular for fall 2019, we turned to Nicole Leal, Nine Zero One Salon master stylist and 901 Academy's director of education, and Christine Thompson, co-founder of Spoke & Weal to get their expert predictions.
Here, the seven hair colors to bookmark before your fall color appointment at the salon.
VIDEO: How Much You Should Really Pay for Hair Color
Mulled Wine
"Mulled-wine red is a great fall color because it’s rich in depth and has some hints of brown in it that keep it looking natural," says Leal. While wine gets better with age, red hair does not. It fades faster than any other color. To keep this red shade looking spicy, Leal recommends using color-preserving shampoo and conditioner, plus getting a gloss at the salon every six weeks.
Rooty Blonde
Margot Robbie's rooty blonde hair looks lived-in and effortless, not like she keeps canceling her color appointments. Leal says that while at first glance this look seems similar to balayage highlights, but there's less contrast through the overall color. "To keep this from looking like grown-out roots, I would ask for a heavy highlight and a darker root tap to create a shadow root," she says.
Pastel Pink
From soccer star Megan Rapinoe's cotton candy pixie to Taylor Swift's fuchsia dip-dye, pastel pink shades are trending for fall. "These colors continue to trend because they’re fun shades to experiment with," says Leal. If you're unsure of what color to try, she suggests rose gold, a versatile tone that looks great on just about every skin tone.
Honey Brown Ombré
According to Thompson, the '90s are showing up in this season's hair color trends. Case in point: Beyoncé's honey brown ombré highlights. Brown hair often fades and gets brassy during the summer because of extra sun exposure, so brunette shades always tend to lean warmer and richer come fall.
Dirty Blonde
Since Bella Hadid's dirty blonde hair isn't too warm or too cool, the neutrality of her shade makes it the perfect color for transitioning from summer to fall. "I use Burberry beige as a reference here," says Thompson of Hadid's hair color. "Because hair can get warmer in the summer, I suggest neutralizing those warm tones for fall. This can be done in salon with a progressional tone if you are already really light, or lightening and toning if not!"
Icy Platinum
Icy platinum hair has been popular for the past few years, and it's still going strong for fall 2019. While the color is high maintenance, the plus side is that it's a light-enough base for muted pastel colors like Megan Rapinoe's pink if you're game to experiment. Althernatively, you can give your platinum hair an edge by letting your roots grow in a little bit like Lady Gaga.
Cool Chocolate Brown
The star's go-to stylist Chris Appleton calls this shade "cool chocolate brown." Instead of warm highlights, Kardashian freshened up her signature dark brunette hair with cool-toned chocolate brown streaks for a '90s vibe.