The 7 Most Popular Hair Colors of Fall 2019

Summer's almost over, and it's time to start thinking about fall. Before you know it, the PSL will be back, you'll be putting on more layers of clothing, and a night in with your Netflix queue will seem infinitely better than going out.

Warm and cozy is always the move for the colder months, but when it comes to your fall hair color, it's not the only option. While rich brunettes and mulled wine reds always have moments in the fall, this year unexpected shades like pastel pink, and dirty blonde are trending, too.

For a complete breakdown on what hair colors will be popular for fall 2019, we turned to Nicole Leal, Nine Zero One Salon master stylist and 901 Academy's director of education, and Christine Thompson, co-founder of Spoke & Weal to get their expert predictions.

Here, the seven hair colors to bookmark before your fall color appointment at the salon.

