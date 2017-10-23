5 Expensive Hair Tools That Are Actually Worth the Money

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Is it just us, or is the price of hair tools following a similar pattern to that of every new iPhone launch? Like your latest upgrade, the technology used in the latest crop of dryers, curling wands, and flat irons continues to evolve at a rate that would do Judy Jetson proud. Though a higher price doesn't always indicate a better payoff, the performance of some options we've seen completely live up to the buzz.
Here, we put together a list of the expensive hair tools worth every pretty penny.
