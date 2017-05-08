Emma Watson Wore the Coolest Ponytail to the MTV Movie & TV Awards 

At the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Emma Watson won the first genderless Best Actor award for her role in Beauty and the Beast. Along with her moving speech about inclusivity in the film industry, the edgy ponytail she wore was also award-worthy.

From the front, the actress's updo looks like the average, tousled chignon. But, make no mistake: Watson's style wasn't a regular ponytail, it was a cool ponytail.

Kevin Winter/Getty

Watson's stylist Adir Abergel kept the star's crown voluminous and tied her hair back using a long piece of silver wire and let the excess wire hang loose. Instead of leaving the tail as is, Abergel folded it in half and wrapped the leftover wire around it. To hold it in place, he tied what was left of the wire around the base of the tail.

Emma Watson sneak peak at hair details for @mtv movie award. Can't wait for you to see more. #hairbyadir #emmawatson #mtvmovieawards A post shared by Adir Abergel (@hairbyadir) on May 7, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

Simple, right? Thanks to this easy upgrade, your ponytails will never be basic again.