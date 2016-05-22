Emma Stone Goes Platinum Blonde

There's a first for everything!

Emma Stone stepped out yesterday in Beverly Hills sporting a platinum shaggy hairdo complete with full-on bangs—a totally rebellious new look for the actress. Stone, who is actually a natural blonde, was most recently rocking brunette locks.

Though we also love Stone as a redhead, this lightning white blonde certainly has a punk-y Debbie Harry feel to it and is right on cue with what Taylor Swift has been rocking.

Larry Busacca

We're guessing that like her blonde Spiderman days, perhaps this new 'do is related to her role in Netflix's new series Maniac alongside Jonah Hill (she will play a patient in a mental institution). In fact, while filming Spiderman, the hair chameleon had plenty to say on her changes of hair color. Stone told InStyle: "Blondes do have more fun! But sometimes I look in the mirror and still feel like I'm wearing a wig."