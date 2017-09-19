Emilia Clarke Just Went Khaleesi Blonde IRL

Now here's a plot twist we didn't see coming.

Though she plays Danerys Targaryen in all her flaxen-haired glory on Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke remained a brunette off-screen. "I feel bad when I meet people and they realize I'm Khaleesi, and they get disappointed because we look nothing alike," she previously told InStyle. "I'm like, 'Sorry, that ain't really me! It's a wig.'"

This is not to say she didn't experiment with her look—Clarke has played with her length multiple times, and most recently added a set of brow-skimming bangs to her tousled lob.

Imagine our surprise as we scrolled through Instagram, and saw that the star took her on-screen look into the real world.

This morning, Clarke posted a shot of her new hue to Instagram, which caused us to verbally cry out in joy. "I done did it. Mother of dragons, meet Emilia. Emilia, meet mother of dragons. If you squint just so you might never know," she wrote, appropriately hashtagging the photo #cominghomeneverfeltsogood.

Going from rich brunette to a pale platinum like Emilia's certainly takes some serious lifting, but as the saying goes, fire cannot kill a dragon.

We figure Clarke will be getting recognized quite a bit more than she previously has. Get a closer look at her new 'do in our gallery, as well as more celebrity hair makeovers from the year.