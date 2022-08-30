This $8 TikTok-Viral Hair Mask Is the Key to Detangling My 4A Curls

It cuts wash day in half.

By Natasha Marsh
Published on August 30, 2022 @ 02:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

This $8 TikTok-Viral Hair Mask Is the Key to Detangling My 4A Curls
Photo: Getty Images

Those in my inner circle often refer to me as "the hair chameleon," seeing my mane go from box braids to sew-in weaves and edgy bobs every couple of months. I enjoy the versatility that protective styles give me so I can try out different hair textures, colors, and lengths with minimal commitment.

However, living this life is not always the kindest to my 4A curls; switching styles so frequently wreaks havoc on my curl pattern. The crown of my hair will tend to have looser curls than the edges, and the overall time it takes to detangle multiple curl patterns could keep me from changing up my hair in the first place. That is, until a friend introduced me to the $8 Elizavecca Hair Protein Treatment.

Elizavecca cer-100 collagen coating hair protein treatment
Courtesy

Shop now: $8; amazon.com

Formulated with ceramide 3, waxy lipids that seal in the moisture, it works as a conditioning agent to strengthen the hair shaft and lock in nutrients. It is super hydrating and repairing for over-processed and -manipulated hair, whether from chemicals, coloring, or excess protective styles without time in between.

Each time I apply the treatment, I notice my hair drinking it in and thriving thanks to the formula, changing my detangling time from 30 minutes to 10 minutes. In fact, after the very first use, it became a top contender in my haircare arsenal. Plus, several of my friends now use the mask, and with all our varying hair types and conditions, it really does work wonders for all of us. It also didn't take long for TikTok users to discover and love this hair treatment. As one TikToker says, "Toss all your other products to the side."

Amazon shoppers also deem this small but mighty treatment as "magic in a bottle." One shopper even loves it for the baby-soft results. "[It's] literally magic in a tube… when I rinse it out, I cannot believe how healthy and soft my hair feels." When it comes to easy detangling, smoothing of hair, and better overall appearance, look no further than the Elizavecca Hair Protein Treatment. Buy it for $8 on Amazon.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Hair Mask
Shoppers Call This Mask "Amazing" for Graying Hair — and It Has a Hidden Use
Amazon Prime Olaplex Sale
Olaplex's On-Sale Serum Restores "Softness, Shine, and Strength" to Brillo-Like Hair, Shoppers Say
R+Co CASSETTE Curl Defining Masque
This Leave-In Hair Mask Is So Volumizing and Defining, I Wake Up With Perfect Curls
close up of woman with long brown hair
How Long Does It Really Take to Fix Fried Hair?
Shampooing hair
My Hair Grew Twice as Thick in Months Thanks to This Volumizing Shampoo
Living Proof's New Treatment Prevents Damage on Colored Hair
Living Proof's New Bond Repair Treatment Works Wonders on Damaged Hair
Shoppers Call This Multitasking Hairspray "Literal Magic" for Gray, Brittle Hair
Shoppers Call This Celebrity-Approved Leave-in Conditioner "Literal Magic" for Gray, Brittle Hair
Best Leave In Conditioners
These Leave-In-Conditioners Will Leave Your Strands Smooth and Oh-So-Hydrated
Shark Hair Dryer Amazon Prime
Shoppers Say This "Dyson Alternative" Styles Hair in 5 Minutes — and It's Going for Its Lowest Price Ever
Dae Monsoon Hair Mask
This $28 Hair Mask Reduced Frizz, Increased Volume, and Repaired Damaged Strands
What to Know Before Blowing Out Afro-Textured Hair
What to Know Before Blowing Out Afro-Textured Hair
how often should you wash your hair
This Is How Often You Should Actually Wash Your Hair, Based on Your Hair Type
Why Your Wash and Go Is Falling Flat, According to Natural Hair Gurus
How to Style Your Wash-and-Go So Your Curls Don't Fall Flat
I Use This Leave-In Mask When I'm Too Lazy to Do a Deep Conditioning Treatment
I Use This Leave-In Mask When I'm Too Lazy For a Whole Deep Conditioning Treatment
Keratin Hair Treatment
This $27 At-Home Keratin Treatment Made My Dry Strands Silky Soft After One Use
Rene Shampoo
This Damage-Reversing Shampoo Takes Strands From "Very Dry to Super Healthy," According to Shoppers