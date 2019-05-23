The $8 K-Beauty Hair Treatment Shoppers Are Comparing to Olaplex

Image zoom Leandro Crespi/Stocksy

Finding an affordable alternative to one of your favorite pricier beauty products is always a relief. Whether your cult-favorite luxury product is out of your price range or you just want to put that cash towards something else, a dupe that works well is always useful to have (or at least to hold you over before you decide to repurchase the pricier product). One of the best places to find beauty alternatives is Amazon — shoppers are always leaving detailed reviews for under-the-radar beauty finds, letting others know how well it compares to more popular brand names. Recently, customers have done just that with an unassuming product that some claim provides similar results to Olaplex’s widely-known hair repairing treatment: the Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Treatment.

The Korean hair treatment only costs $8 for three ounces, compared to Olaplex’s $28 price point for the same size. The product has slowing been climbing Amazon’s charts for the past week — it’s already made its way to the fourth best-selling hair and scalp treatment spoton the site, and is actually the number one most-wanted hair treatment (meaning shoppers add it to their Amazon wishlists more often than any other product). Despite its slightly silly packaging — which features a caricature of a girl doing her hair — customers who have tried the product say it’s the real deal, and leaves their damaged hair soft, shiny, and smooth.

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $8; amazon.com

“I bought Olaplex from Sephora and put it in my hair after bleaching it. No difference, didn't even feel smooth going onto my hair, but this one smells amazing and already felt smooth and untangled my freshly bleached roots (which would normally be impossible to run my fingers through),” wrote one reviewer. “Honestly, my hair has never felt this smooth and soft after bleaching it and I’ve been a bleach blonde all over for 6+ years. If you care about your hair at all BUY THIS. It’s a small bottle similar to Olaplex's amount, but way cuter packaging, and it works.”

RELATED: The Japanese Shampoo That Leaves My Hair Extra Sleek, Shiny, and Volumized

The collagen treatment’s ingredient list includes soy protein extract (to repair damaged hair), allantoin (to add softness and glossiness), ceramide 3 (to condition), and collagen (to strengthen and promote growth). While Olaplex boasts a one of a kind bond-building technology that provides structural hair repair, shoppers say the Elizavecca treatment is just as effective — and maybe even better.

“This is the first product that I have ever used where I saw immediate results. For those out there that have tried Olaplex at home treatment, its very similar in consistency but I think I see better results and this product is much cheaper. I left it in for as long as I could and rinsed it out and my hair felt smooth and soft immediately,” another customer wrote. “I let my hair air dry and it was soooo shiny! For reference I do have [wavy hair] with fine strands, but as my hair grows longer it straightens out more and more. I'm trying to grow my hair out from bleach/color damage and so far it seems like it’s doing a great job only after two uses.”

If you’ve been curious about Olaplex (but don’t to spend nearly $30 on a small bottle) or if you’ve been looking for an affordable alternative to keep up with damaged locks, the K-beauty treatment is a safe bet. At just $8 a tube, it’s definitely worth a shot.