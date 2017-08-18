A Running List of Every Product InStyle Editors Put in Their Hair

"Disclaimer: My hair routine is going to make me seem extra, but since I only wash my hair twice a week, I’m usually only styling my hair everyday. Basically, it takes a lot of effort to look effortless. My hair is thick, coarse, dry, and prone to frizz so I try to hydrate it as much as possible in my routine. I like washing it with Bumble and Bumble’s Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Shampoo ($31; sephora.com). It’s super hydrating, detangles, and offers UV Protection. Aside from dryness, my other main concern is keeping my dyed dark brown hair from getting brassy, so I follow up with Leonor Greyl’s color-protecting Crème de Soin a l’Amarante Conditioner ($78; nordstrom.com). Post-shower, I run a dime-sized amount of R+Co High Dive Moisture + Shine Crème ($27; nordstrom.com) through my damp hair to for extra moisture and to try to keep frizz under control. Then, I spray Kevin.Murphy’s Body.Mass Leave-In Plumping Treatment ($39; kevinmurphy.com.au for salons) on my roots. I had stress-related hair loss, and I’ve been using this ginger and essential oil-based spray on the patch of regrowth near my growth to help the hairs growing back in appear thicker. My hair is naturally straight, but I’ve been wearing my hair wavy since I went back to a lob cut at the beginning of the summer. After I curl my hair in one-inch sections using a curling wand, I spritz Living Proof’s Instant Texture Mist ($27; sephora.com) all over and lightly scrunch my hair to bring out my waves. Next, I spritz IGK’s Down & Out Dirty Spray ($29; sephora.com) on my mid-lengths to ends to give my waves a piecy, lived in texture. I finish by lightly spraying my strands with Bumble and Bumble’s Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Dry Oil Finishing Spray ($34; sephora.com) to cut any frizz and boost shine. Anyone who has ever had bangs knows that they can get greasy really quick. I like running a pump of Ouai’s Dry Shampoo Foam ($28; sephora.com) through my fringe to give it a refresh. This foam formula is great because it makes it easy to apply just the right amount of product exactly where your hair needs it."