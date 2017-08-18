A Running List of Every Product InStyle Editors Put in Their Hair

Jamie Grill/Getty
Asking for a friend, but how many hair products in one's bathroom is considered normal? While some people may only need a bottle each of shampoo and conditioner (or hell, even a two-in-one if you're that low maintenance), those of us with curls, highlights, or generally dry ends usually need to give our strands a little extra love. This, of course, leads to more products piling up in the shower and on the bathroom counter, leading us to question—is this normal?
Apparently so, at least at InStyle HQ anyway. We asked five editors with very different hair types to describe their routine to us in full, from the shower to every single styling product involved. Read on to get the breakdown in full.
