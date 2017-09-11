We Tried 6 Dual-Voltage Hair Tools to See Whether or Not They'd Burn Up

Second to that telltale U.S. accent, nothing says "I'm an American traveling abroad" like having to throw your favorite flat iron away after nearly starting a fire in your hotel bathroom.

Every time I travel, it's pretty much a given that I'll have to sacrifice at least one of my hair tools to the international voltage gods. Sure, air-drying your hair is always preferable if, like me, you're incredibly lazy and the weather allows it, but with whatever happens on contact with my converter usually proving hazardous for the flat irons and curling wands I bring along for the ride, I was often left having to enlist the method in 50-degree weather. Not the worst look I've ever gone for, of course—the eyebrows (or lack thereof) I had back in my formative years can proudly claim that title—but my thick, wavy hair was just easier to manage after my hair tools have worked their magic. And if you're traveling to a place with a colder climate, air-drying certainly isn't the most comfortable option.

For my recent trip to Greenland and Iceland, I knew the air-drying opportunities would be few and far between, and my hair is too high maintenance to rely solely on a hotel hair dryer. Seriously, some of them don't even have cords long enough to reach the back of my head, and don't even get me started on the models that require you to hold down a button the entire time to keep the wind going. That's why I looked into a variety of dual-voltage hair tools on the market, and took them all along for the ride to see which ones burned up, and which ones actually worked.

If there was ever a point during the trip someone needed to find me, following the trail of busted hair tools left behind would probably lead you in the right direction.

