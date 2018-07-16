10 Easy Summer Updos That'll Save You from Sweaty Hair

Getty Images
Victoria Moorhouse
Jul 16, 2018 @ 11:00 am
Wearing your hair down on a 85-degree day can feel like wrapping your neck in a wool scarf. Not only is it horrifically uncomfortable, but the sweat from your neck inevitably drenches the back of your head, making it look like you just walked out of a spin class. It's not cute. 

In the summer, updos are essential. Don't limit yourself to a standard ponytail every single day; there are so many more ways to pull your hair off your shoulders, as demonstrated by the likes of Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez, and more of your favorite celebrities. Here, 11 of our favorite easy summer updos to copy this summer. 

1 of 10 Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is the queen of the messy, high pony. Kardashian's hairstylist Chris Appleton started by applying Color Wow Brass Banned Correct & Perfect Mousse for Dark Hair ($24; dermstore.com) to enhance and define her hair texture. Then he added in loose waves with a curling iron before pulling the hair into a ponytail. 

2 of 10 Getty Images

Mandy Moore

On those not-too-steamy days, the neat look of a sleek, low ponytail is all you need. Apply Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Intensely Smooth Leave-In Conditioning Cream ($3; target.com) to damp hair before brushing it back and securing it in a tight pony. 

3 of 10 Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

Don't worry about frizz or flyaways. Those little hairs only make this hairstyle look better. Give your hair even more of a messy, undone texture by first spritzing in sea-salt spray before pulling your hair up into a twist. Leave out any face-framing strands or your bangs to complete the look, like Gigi Hadid.

4 of 10 Getty Images

Emma Stone

The cool thing about Emma Stone's low ponytail is that it's not secured at the nape of her neck. Her hairstylist Mara Roszak pulled all her hair over one shoulder and secured it with wire about three inches from the tips. To get her look, start by curling your hair, and then spray Redken Triple Take 32 Hairspray ($15; amazon.com) on your curls to hold the texture. After you break up the curls with your fingers, pull your hair over to one shoulder and tie off your ponytail. 

5 of 10 Getty Images

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello's loose, undone braid goes perfectly with any LWD in your closet. Braids are always best created on second-day hair, or hair that's a little dirty. After you create the braid, lightly spray L'Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray Extra Strong Hold  ($13; target.com) over the hairstyle to keep everything in place. 

6 of 10 Getty Images

Meghan Markle

Chances are you won't be wearing a fascinator this summer, but you can still copy Meghan Markle's updo. Start with sleek, smooth hair pulled into a slightly off-center bun near the nape of your neck. Leave out a two-inch section of hair to wrap around the base to hide bobby pins or hair ties. 

7 of 10 Getty Images

Selena Gomez

If you have bob-length hair, Selena Gomez's look is a great updo option. Loosely secure all your hair near the nape of your neck with bobby pins. Leave out your bangs or any shorter pieces towards the front (this balances out the look). 

8 of 10 Getty Images

Sarah Paulson

So you can't pull all your hair into an updo? No problem. Copy Sarah Paulson with a mini pony accented by two parallel bobby pins. Create a "wet" or sleek texture by applying hair oil or styling cream, like OUAI Finishing Crème ($24; sephora.com), before pulling your hair back. 

9 of 10 Getty Images

Jasmine Sanders

To copy Jasmine Sander's high bun, start by pulling your hair into a high ponytail. Then, fishtail braid the length of the hair. Wrap it around the base of the ponytail and secure with bobby pins. A spritz of Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Strong Finish ($10; sephora.com) should lock everything in place. 

10 of 10 Getty Images

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt's pretty updo requires more braiding skill. To get the look, create two French braids on either side of your head, then tie them off in a braided bun at the nape of the neck. Accessorize the look with a headband or a barrette. 

