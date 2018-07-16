10 Easy Summer Updos That'll Save You from Sweaty Hair

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Wearing your hair down on a 85-degree day can feel like wrapping your neck in a wool scarf. Not only is it horrifically uncomfortable, but the sweat from your neck inevitably drenches the back of your head, making it look like you just walked out of a spin class. It's not cute.

In the summer, updos are essential. Don't limit yourself to a standard ponytail every single day; there are so many more ways to pull your hair off your shoulders, as demonstrated by the likes of Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez, and more of your favorite celebrities. Here, 11 of our favorite easy summer updos to copy this summer.

VIDEO: Beauty School: Messy Pony