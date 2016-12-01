Holiday Party Hairstyles You Can Master in Your Office Bathroom

WHAT YOU NEED: A large-barrel curling iron, OUAI Matte Pomade ($24; sephora.com), Klorane Dry Shampoo ($20; sephora.com), OUAI Wave Spray ($26; sephora.com), Sachajuan Hairspray ($21; net-a-porter.com)

HOW TO DO IT: Start by curling individual sections away from your face, and allow it to cool completely—Collins' hairstylist Gregory Russell added a blast of dry shampoo to her root area while waiting for her curls to set, then sprayed the product over her lengths to lock in the texture. Use a brush to break up the ringlets, and follow with a small amount of pomade through your mid-lengths and ends. Pull two sections on either side of the head in an upward direction, and once you've anchored them into place with your bobby pins, brush the rest of the hair back to give the crown some Bardot-esque volume. After working a few pumps of wave spray through the lengths, finish with a veil of hairspray