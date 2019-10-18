10 Easy Holiday Hairstyles for Every Hair Type and Length
'Tis the season to get invited to a ton a of holiday parties. Whether you're doing a big potluck with friends, attending your company's yearly festivities, or heading to your partner's family dinner for the first time, your schedule probably doesn't allow much time to research and test a complicated new hairstyle.
That's where the following 10 looks come in. We've put in the work for you and found the best celebrity red carpet hairstyles that are both festive and easy to do when you don't have time — or a professional glam team.
Whether you're looking to enhance your natural curls or need a new way to wear your bob, keep reading for the best holiday hairstyles for every hair type and length.
VIDEO: Everything to Know About What You’ll Pay at the Hair Salon
Rachel Brosnahan's High Ponytail
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star's ponytail is not only simple, it's a style that'll last all night long. Her hairstylist Owen Gould added some volume at the crown and loosely curled the tail of her pony. You can DIY the style yourself in 10 minutes top, but on your last wash day before the party, prep your hair with the same Moroccanoil Volumizing Mousse Gould used to give your hair just as much body.
Awkwafina's Loose Waves
Soft, loose waves remain popular because it's a look that's amazing for any occasion. Hairstylist Anh Co Tran used ghd's Platinum+ Styler, a flat iron with rounded edges, to give Awkwafina's hair a lived-in texture. Gently brushing the waves out after, keeps the style from looking too "done."
Kiki Layne's Braids and Rhinestone Clip
Dress up your braids with a sparkly hair accesory like Kiki Layne's rhinestone clip.
Mandy Moore's Wavy Bob and Pearl Hair Pin
Want to upgrade your bob but don't have time to do your hair? Add a statement hair pin on one side like Mandy Moore did.
Angela Bassett's Natural Curls
Let your gorgeous natural curls be the center of your holiday party look. Angela Bassett's Emmy Awards look paid homage to the big hair of the '70s. Her stylist Randy Stodghill scrunched her hair with Ouidad Stylutions Revive & Shine Rejuvenating Dry Oil Mist for extra shiny, hydrated curls.
Emilia Clarke's Sleek Center Part
If sleek, straight hair is your go-to, switch things up with a center part and tuck the front pieces behind your ear. Inspired by J.Lo's classic sexy look, Emila Clarke's hairstylist Jenny Cho used a flat iron for a flyaway-free finish.
Lucy Boynton's Bob and Velvet Bow
Bows and holiday hair go hand in hand. Adding a black bow to a bob styled in a half-up half-down look gives it a festive vibe. This satin one from ASOS is an affordable option that's a dead ringer for the one Lucy Boynton wore on the red carpet.
Jessica Biel's Shimmery Part
While the actress' hairstylist Abir Abergel may have woven actual metallic thread into her part, you can add a bit of sparkle to your usual style with a bit of glitter hair gel.
Dakota Johnson's Messy Top Knot
The beauty of Dakota Johnson's messy top knot is that it's actually as effortless as it looks. Even if you don't have bangs, leaving some wispy strands out of the bun like her stylist Mark Townsend did, makes the classic updo look so much cooler.
Zendaya's Glam Waves
If the invite calls for black tie, consider Zendaya's glam waves a foolproof hair option. Before going in with a curling iron, prep your hair with a hydrating cream that will help define your curls. The star's hairstylist Ursula Stephen used Suave Professionals Curl Defining Hair Cream for Natural Hair, a formula specifically made for curly hair.