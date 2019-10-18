10 Easy Holiday Hairstyles for Every Hair Type and Length  

'Tis the season to get invited to a ton a of holiday parties. Whether you're doing a big potluck with friends, attending your company's yearly festivities, or heading to your partner's family dinner for the first time, your schedule probably doesn't allow much time to research and test a complicated new hairstyle.

That's where the following 10 looks come in. We've put in the work for you and found the best celebrity red carpet hairstyles that are both festive and easy to do when you don't have time — or a professional glam team.

Whether you're looking to enhance your natural curls or need a new way to wear your bob, keep reading for the best holiday hairstyles for every hair type and length.

VIDEO: Everything to Know About What You’ll Pay at the Hair Salon