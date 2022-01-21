12 Dutch Braid Hairstyles Perfect for Any Occasion

Dutch braids, aka 3D braids, aka reverse braids — whatever name you go by, you know what we're talking about.

They're the sister version to French braids with one major difference: Instead of crossing the three strands of hair over one another to create a braid, you're crossing them underneath. This weaving technique gives the illusion of the braids sticking out from the head.

They're a great hairstyle that's perfect for any occasion. Whether you want to pull your hair out of your face for a workout (and look good doing that), have a casual date, or even the most glam evenings out, you can wear a Dutch braid variation that's sure to turn heads wherever you go. Not to mention, you can also do Dutch braids on all hair lengths and textures. Trust us when we say the possibilities are seemingly endless. Ahead, check out 12 Dutch braid hairstyles worth trying.