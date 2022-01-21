12 Dutch Braid Hairstyles Perfect for Any Occasion
Dutch braids, aka 3D braids, aka reverse braids — whatever name you go by, you know what we're talking about.
They're the sister version to French braids with one major difference: Instead of crossing the three strands of hair over one another to create a braid, you're crossing them underneath. This weaving technique gives the illusion of the braids sticking out from the head.
They're a great hairstyle that's perfect for any occasion. Whether you want to pull your hair out of your face for a workout (and look good doing that), have a casual date, or even the most glam evenings out, you can wear a Dutch braid variation that's sure to turn heads wherever you go. Not to mention, you can also do Dutch braids on all hair lengths and textures. Trust us when we say the possibilities are seemingly endless. Ahead, check out 12 Dutch braid hairstyles worth trying.
Braided Bun
If you're a talented braided with lots of arm strength, a braided bun is a beautiful updo that's stunning for every occasion. To achieve this hair look, you're going to want to create four sections of hair all over your head. Then, braid the four individual sections into Dutch braids. Finally, tie them all together at the base of your neck into a bun.
Dutch Braid Pigtails
For those who still want to show off the length of their hair, try braided pigtails. Separate your hair evenly down the middle and create two traditional Dutch braids. Instead of braiding to the ends of your hair, though, place an elastic at the nape of the neck and leave the rest of your hair loose for a Bohemian-chic look.
Deep Side Part
While we usually see two Dutch braids divided by a center part, Yara Shahidi shows us that you can create the look with a deep side part for a fun twist on the classic look.
Bubble Ponytail
This bubble ponytail-meets-Dutch braid is the best of both worlds. Start by sectioning off a piece of hair at the front of your head and then gather the rest of your hair into a high ponytail. You can leave the ponytail as is or create that trendy bubble style. Then, with the remaining hair in the front, create a Dutch braid going down the side of your head and secure it with a pin.
Classic Dutch Braid
A classic Dutch braid hairstyle looks great on every hair type and texture. To make your braid look more voluminous, lightly tug the hair once in the braid, which will make the hairstyle more noticeable.
All Over Braids
When it doubt, braid it all out. Take inspo from Gabrielle Union's look where she had Dutch braids all over her hair.
Half-Up Half-Down
A braided half-up half-down hairstyle can be dressed up or down from something as casual as a brunch with friends to an effortless wedding hairdo. Create two Dutch braids on each side of your head. Then, use pins to secure each braid on the back of your head. You can also cross each braid over the other to create a more intricate-looking style.
Bejeweled Cornrows
Cornrows are the tighter and flatter version of Dutch braids and just as beautiful. You can really dress them up by adding hair accessories throughout, like Tracee Ellis Ross.
Crossover Braids
Whether you need a new workout hairstyle or one for a casual dinner, these crossover braids won't disappoint. Start by sectioning your hair down the middle and creating a Dutch braid on each side. Instead of braiding to the ends, place an elastic at the nape of your neck. Then, join the two braids at the nape of the neck and voilá.
Crown Braid
A braided crown may require some skills and patience, but the results are worth it.
Side Braid
A single braid that lays on the side of your head is both easy to create and stunning.
Baby Braids
If you have short hair, rest assured you can also do Dutch braids. You just have to make them a little shorter and smaller. Try this style where you create two baby braids on top of and the side of your head for a chic half-up, half-down look.