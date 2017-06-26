Dual-Voltage Hair Tools That Won't Melt When You're on Vacation

GeorgeRudy/Getty
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jun 26, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

No international trip is really complete until your hair tool practically explodes minutes after you plug it into your converter, right?

It's a battle we're all too familiar with—travel abroad, gain life experiences, lose your favorite flat iron on the first day after it completely melts. Sure, it's realistically possible to survive the rest of the trip with the hotel's blow dryer, but when the cord isn't even long enough to reach the back of your head, it can start to feel like somewhat of a losing battle. Here, we put together a list of dual-voltage hair tools that won't fry as soon as you plug them into your converter. Because the universal voltage is designed to work both at home and abroad, you don't have to worry about your flat iron (or hair) completely melting.

VIDEO: Carefree Beach Waves for the Girl on the Go

1 of 6 Courtesy

T3 Singlepass Compact Iron

T3 $89 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

Conair Infiniti Pro Dual Voltage Compact Dryer

Conair $28 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Croc Hybrid Curling Iron

available at Ulta $150 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

Hot Tools Digital Salon Flat Iron

Hot Tools $70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

Amika Switch Kit Curling Wand

Amika $100 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

BaByliss Pro Dual Voltage Ceramic Spring Curling Iron

BaBylissPRO $36 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!