I Finally Got My Hands on Drybar's Blow-Dry Brush — and I Can Confirm It's Worth the Hype

Shop the easy-to-use hair tool that gave me a flawless blowout while it's 20 percent off at Amazon.

Published on July 22, 2022

I've always struggled with blow drying my hair at home. I can never seem to coordinate the round brush and blow dryer correctly, and I usually end up getting the brush caught in my hair, leaving behind a frizzy mess. That's why I've had my eye on the two-in-one Drybar Single Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush for a while now, and after finally trying it out, I can confidently say it lives up to the hype.

In honor of Amazon Prime Day, the retailer gifted me this popular Drybar brush, so I immediately put it to the test while it's still on sale. The styling tool has three temperature settings — cool, medium, and high — and a 2.25-inch round brush with both soft and stiff bristles. It's the perfect size and shape to create loose, lived-in waves.

Drybar Single Shot Round Blow Dryer Brush
Courtesy

Shop now: $124 (Originally $155); amazon.com

Here's the run-down of my experience with the tool: After washing my hair, I applied Sachajuan's Volume Cream (another of my favorite hair products), sectioned off my locks, and started blow drying. I have fine hair, so after just one pass with the blow dryer brush, it was already smooth and shiny. I started off by pulling the brush down through my hair for a straight, sleek look. But as I got more confident, I twirled the front pieces around the brush as I pulled it down, which left me with effortless waves. I was immediately hooked.

Now that I've used the brush a few more times, I've gotten to a point where I can make my hair look like I just stepped out of a salon. I don't even need to use a flat iron or a curler after blow-drying my hair; the Drybar brush leaves it frizz-free on its own and gives my usually flat hair volume and lift at the roots.

Unsurprisingly, I'm not the only one who's obsessed with this multifunctional hair-styling tool. One shopper said it "gives [them] the most professional results in the least amount of time," adding that they have "perfect hair in less than 15 minutes." Another reviewer, who bought the brush because they didn't want to "spend a fortune on the Dyson Airwrap," said the tool is "fast and easy and gets my hair straight."

Take it from me: You don't have to be a skilled hair stylist to get amazing results with this tool. Grab the $124 Drybar Single Shot Blow-Dryer Brush for 20 percent off at Amazon before the price goes back up.

