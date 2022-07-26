A Celebrity Hair Stylist's Trick to Keeping Hair Bright Without Going to a Salon

It just takes five minutes to work.

By Casey Clark
Published on July 26, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Celeb Hair Stylist Trick for Bright Hair
Photo: Getty Images

Your hair always looks its best right after a trip to the salon — that's because hairstylists know just what to use to keep your strands looking healthy and vibrant. Going to the salon every few weeks for that kind of upkeep might not be feasible for everyone, but fortunately celebrity hairstylist and dpHue co-founder Justin Anderson has just the trick that'll give your hair an instant boost.

Anderson, who has worked with stars like Jennifer Aniston, Gwenyth Paltrow, and Miley Cyrus, recommends using the dpHue Brightening Powder to keep hair shiny at home. Made with 15 percent vitamin C, the $32 color-safe powder gently removes impurities like minerals, metals, and chlorine to brighten hair while simultaneously reducing brassiness. To use, simply mix it into your shampoo or conditioner and rub it in for five minutes.

While the powder targets blonde and highlighted hair, Anderson said in a press release that it can be used on any hair color. "I wanted to create a product that people could use in between salon visits to keep their hair looking as bright as possible," he said.

Hair Brightening Powder
Courtesy

Shop now: $32; ulta.com and amazon.com

Even though vitamin C is a popular skincare ingredient, it actually has a lot of hair benefits too, from preventing hair loss to promoting healthy hair growth. Alexis Stephens, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at Parkland Dermatology, previously told InStyle that vitamin C has "antioxidants [to] help protect the scalp from ultraviolet and free radical damage," which you want since the sun can have damaging effects on your strands. Stephens also said that a vitamin C deficiency in hair can cause dryness and split ends.

But, don't just take Anderson's word for it — tons of shoppers love the product. "In between salon visits, this powder revives my blonde sections. Everyone always asks if I just got my hair done," said one customer. Another reviewer who has hard water in their shower said the powder "takes out everything" from their strands and leaves it "smooth and fresh."

The best part? The dpHue powder only takes five minutes to work its magic, and you just need to use it twice a month to see results, according to the brand. For an extra shine boost, you can also use dpHue's Gentle Brightening Sulfate-Free Shampoo and Conditioner.

Hair Brightening Powder
Courtesy

Shop now: $28; ulta.com and amazon.com

Hair Brightening Powder
Courtesy

Shop now: $28; ulta.com and amazon.com

Ready to look like you just stepped out of the salon? Snag the dpHue Brightening Powder at Ulta or Amazon.

