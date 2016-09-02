Julianne Hough Has a DIY Beauty Secret for Incredible Hair

You don't need to spend a lot of $$$ on procedures and products to get beautiful results, that we know. And every once in a while, bloggers, celebrities, and Pinterest-lovers alike claim that getting those results is just as easy as mixing two simple ingredients that we all have in our kitchens.

Julianne Hough happens to be one of those people. Girl seems to really love a DIY. Thanks to her, we already have a trick to creating custom lipstick shades and a DYI mani hack for the perfect chevron nail art. But this time, Hough shared a DIY recipe that she swears will make your hair healthy and shiny.

"About a year ago I was standing in line behind a girl with the most beautiful hair, and when I asked her what her secret was, she told me about this incredible DIY hair mask. I'm still obsessed with it today, and it works even better on my longer locks," she wrote on Instagram and her website.

Without further ado, here's what you need. Get together 1 tablespoon of organic coconut oil and 1 tablespoon of organic raw honey. Warm the mixture over the stove while stirring. Apply to wet unwashed hair and let it sit for a couple of minutes. Finally, you should apparently shampoo and condition as usual.

While we haven't tested this out and we're not sure what our stylists would say, we think Julianne's hair always looks stellar, so maybe she's on to something...