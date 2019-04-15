This Is the Most Low-Maintenance Blonde Hair Color
If you think full-on bleaching your hair comes with way too much commitment (and it definitely does), but you still want a lighter look for summer, dirty blonde hair is your answer.
The middle ground between bright blonde and light brunette, it's an easy option for someone who wants to ease into the blonde hair color category, but isn't ready for all the work and upkeep that going platinum requires.
If you already have dark blonde hair or light brown hair, it's also a color that grows out well — in other words, less root touch-up appointments, which means it's super low-maintenance.
What you will have to do, though, is prevent brassiness from taking over the hair color. According to Kiyah Wright, a celebrity hairstylist and the founder of Muze Hair, that means investing in a purple shampoo. "Purple-pigmented shampoo will do the trick in protecting your newly blonde locks — keeping discoloration and brassiness at bay." Her favorite? No Yellow Shampoo by Fanola. She also recommends wearing hats while out in the sun and using a UV-blocking, color-safe hairstyling product.
Now that you have that info down, it's time to pick the pics. Keep scrolling for a few dirty blonde hair examples worn by some of your favorite celebrities.
VIDEO: The 6 Haircuts That'll Define 2019
Jennifer Aniston
Because there really isn't a more classic — and long-running — example of a quintessential dirty blonde hair color, we give you Jennifer Aniston.
Gigi Hadid
With minimal contrasting highlights, Gigi Hadid wears a more single-toned version of dirty blonde hair.
Rachel McAdams
Hints of strawberry take Rachel McAdams's hair into the redhead territory.
Laverne Cox
While different tones of blonde are incorporated into Laverne Cox's hair, the ends focus on a creamy, nearly-platinum shade.
Cara Delevingne
The model styled her root-y dirty blonde hair into a shaggy, chin-length bob, giving it the perfect touch of edge.
Rita Ora
Rita Ora's deep-side part shows off dark roots that lend an accent to her otherwise dirty blonde color.
Laura Dern
Laura Dern shows off a highlighted dirty blonde color with loose, beachy waves.
Jennifer Lopez
Voluminous curls highlight Jenner Lopez's multi-dimensional dirty blonde hair color.