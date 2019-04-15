This Is the Most Low-Maintenance Blonde Hair Color

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

If you think full-on bleaching your hair comes with way too much commitment (and it definitely does), but you still want a lighter look for summer, dirty blonde hair is your answer. 

The middle ground between bright blonde and light brunette, it's an easy option for someone who wants to ease into the blonde hair color category, but isn't ready for all the work and upkeep that going platinum requires. 

If you already have dark blonde hair or light brown hair, it's also a color that grows out well — in other words, less root touch-up appointments, which means it's super low-maintenance.

What you will have to do, though, is prevent brassiness from taking over the hair color. According to Kiyah Wright, a celebrity hairstylist and the founder of Muze Hair, that means investing in a purple shampoo. "Purple-pigmented shampoo will do the trick in protecting your newly blonde locks — keeping discoloration and brassiness at bay." Her favorite? No Yellow Shampoo by Fanola. She also recommends wearing hats while out in the sun and using a UV-blocking, color-safe hairstyling product. 

Now that you have that info down, it's time to pick the pics. Keep scrolling for a few dirty blonde hair examples worn by some of your favorite celebrities. 

Jennifer Aniston

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Because there really isn't a more classic — and long-running — example of a quintessential dirty blonde hair color, we give you Jennifer Aniston.

Gigi Hadid

Credit: Estrop/Getty Images

With minimal contrasting highlights, Gigi Hadid wears a more single-toned version of dirty blonde hair. 

Rachel McAdams

Credit: Brian de Rivera Simon/Getty Images

Hints of strawberry take Rachel McAdams's hair into the redhead territory. 

Laverne Cox

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

While different tones of blonde are incorporated into Laverne Cox's hair, the ends focus on a creamy, nearly-platinum shade. 

Cara Delevingne

Credit: Sarah Morris/Getty Images

The model styled her root-y dirty blonde hair into a shaggy, chin-length bob, giving it the perfect touch of edge. 

Rita Ora

Credit: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Rita Ora's deep-side part shows off dark roots that lend an accent to her otherwise dirty blonde color.

Laura Dern

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Laura Dern shows off a highlighted dirty blonde color with loose, beachy waves.

Jennifer Lopez

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Voluminous curls highlight Jenner Lopez's multi-dimensional dirty blonde hair color. 

