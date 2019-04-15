If you think full-on bleaching your hair comes with way too much commitment (and it definitely does), but you still want a lighter look for summer, dirty blonde hair is your answer.

The middle ground between bright blonde and light brunette, it's an easy option for someone who wants to ease into the blonde hair color category, but isn't ready for all the work and upkeep that going platinum requires.

If you already have dark blonde hair or light brown hair, it's also a color that grows out well — in other words, less root touch-up appointments, which means it's super low-maintenance.

What you will have to do, though, is prevent brassiness from taking over the hair color. According to Kiyah Wright, a celebrity hairstylist and the founder of Muze Hair, that means investing in a purple shampoo. "Purple-pigmented shampoo will do the trick in protecting your newly blonde locks — keeping discoloration and brassiness at bay." Her favorite? No Yellow Shampoo by Fanola. She also recommends wearing hats while out in the sun and using a UV-blocking, color-safe hairstyling product.

Now that you have that info down, it's time to pick the pics. Keep scrolling for a few dirty blonde hair examples worn by some of your favorite celebrities.

