Demi Lovato Got the Perfect Blunt Lob for Spring

So you want the blunt bob but don't want to part with that much hair? Your solution is straight up copying Demi Lovato, who just debuted the sleekest new blunt lob (or long bob) on Instagram.

Not only did she chop off a few inches of hair, Lovato also completely transformed her hair color. The singer ditched her caramel ombred highlights for a one-toned dark brunette shade.

For the hair switch-up, the star visited the celebrity hairstylist Amber Maynard Bolt over at Nine Zero One Salon in Los Angeles, California.

"Demi has been feeling great and wanted something to represent that! She's been wearing extensions and growing her hair out for a while so this was a nice change up, while keeping her classic and beautiful!" explained the stylist.

And seriously — her hair got so long. She took a before-and-after pic to prove the dramatic nature of the transformation.

In this cut, Lovato also got a variation of one of the trendiest hairstyles of the moment. The blunt lob is everywhere, recently seen on celebrities like Emilia Clarke, Charlize Theron, and more.

Lovato also joins the ranks of celebrities who are breathing new life into the length of the lob. Mila Kunis recently got a lob, but cut it on a slight angle.

It's official: This haircut proves the blunt cut isn't going anywhere.